"He won't be far off Salah with his next contract" - Pundit says Liverpool might have to break their wage structure once again to renew 30-year-old star's contract

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Mohamed Salah's new bumper contract at Liverpool could eventually see Virgil Van Dijk also earn massive wages at Anfield.

Salah's previous contract was set to expire next summer. The Reds broke their wage structure and reportedly offered him a wage packet of £400,000 per week. The Egyptian is now set to earn a mammoth £62.4 million over the next three years.

In contrast, Van Dijk earns £220,000 per week, with his current deal at Anfield running till 2025.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said:

“I don’t think the likes of Van Dijk will be spitting their dummies out at this news. They’re far too professional for that. There’s respect between the players, the club, and the manager, which means they all understand the process."

However, Whelan added that Salah's bumper contract could eventually see Van Dijk also earn the big bucks at Anfield.

“However, when Van Dijk’s contract gets to a certain point, then I’m sure Liverpool will see his value and pay him what he is due. He’s got to wait until that certain point until he can demand that. He won’t be far off Salah with his next contract. He will know that.”

Liverpool looking to go one better this season

The Reds were in contention to complete a historic quadruple last season. They did bag both domestic cups (FA Cup and Carabao Cup). However, they faltered in the UEFA Champions League, losing 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final.

Jurgen Klopp's men also lost the Premier League to Manchester City by a point. The Cityzens scripted an epic comeback in their final match against Aston Villa to retain their league title.

Liverpool, who won the Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League a year later, will look to get their hands on both trophies once again.

They have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica, who is expected to lead the attack alongside Salah next season.

