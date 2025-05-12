“He feels like he has done it all - and he did it” - Van Dijk makes feelings clear on Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool after boos at Anfield 

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that the Liverpool players are gutted to see the fans boo Trent Alexander-Arnold. He hinted that the Englishman is heading to Real Madrid, and believes he has to deal with the way fans take the news.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Van Dijk stated that it was not the way Liverpool fans treat their players. He believes that it was normal for Trent to feel like he needed a new challenge as he had done everything at Anfield. He said via Echo:

"Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all – and he did it – and he wants to try something different. You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to, as I read in the media. The decision is made. We are all gutted, players as well, as he is a fantastic player and made so many decisive moments over the years and has been a great player in the squad."

"When the final whistle is there we will miss him after that but we still have two more games, the trophy lift and a parade so there are plenty of moments we can share together and then we will see what happens. I think the manager said it right in the press conference that you can't decide how anyone feels about the decision he made for him and his family. The reaction happened. He has to deal with it."

Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his decision to leave Anfield last week after the 3-1 loss to Chelsea. He was playing at Anfield for the first time since the announcement and was booed by the fans during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Liverpool players gutted to see Trent leave, claims Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool players are gutted to see Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club. He claimed that the right-back has exceptional qualities and everyone is going to miss playing with him. He said:

"We are gutted that he's not here with us next year because he's a fantastic player in my opinion, with outstanding, exceptional qualities that we have all been seeing over the last seven years I've been here. We're definitely going to miss him when he's gone but we've still got two games to go. Don't ask me [about keeping him out the firing line], I'm not the one who's picking the team!"

Liverpool were 2-1 up against Arsenal when Trent was brought off the bench. He was booed by the fans straight away and he ended up playing a crucial role in Mikel Merino's goal as he played the Spaniard onside.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More