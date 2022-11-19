"He has his feet on the ground" - Antonio Rudiger backs Bayern Munich star to join Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger believes Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala has what it takes to join Los Blancos in the future.

Musiala, who joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea in 2019, has been in red-hot form for the Bavarians this season. He has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 matches in all competitions for them.

The attacker's performances for the Bundesliga giants have earned him a place in Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite being just 19 years old, he is expected to play an important role for Hansi Flick's side in Qatar.

Rudiger, who is also in Germany's squad for the World Cup, has been impressed by what he has seen from Musiala so far. In a recent interview, the defender hailed the teenager as an 'outstanding footballer'.

The Real Madrid man heaped praise on Musiala for not being carried away by the hype around him. Rudiger went on to tip his compatriot to swap Bayern Munich for Los Blancos one day. He told German broadcast ZDF [via Managing Madrid]:

“What he is doing at Bayern... He’s an outstanding footballer and a very, very good guy. He has his feet on the ground despite all the talk that surrounds him. He has everything needed to, with a bit of luck, play for Real Madrid one day.”

Musiala has played 100 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich so far, contributing towards 44 goals in the process. He also has 17 national team caps under his belt.

The Germany international has a contract with the Bavarians until the end of the 2025-26 season. It remains to be seen if Carlo Ancelotti's side have plans to lure him away before that.

Real Madrid's Rudiger and Bayern Munich's Musiala run FIFA World Cup run next week

Germany will commence their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on Wednesday (23rd November). They will lock horns with Asian giants Japan in their first group-stage match of the competition.

Apart from Japan, Flick and Co. will also go up against Spain and Costa Rica in the group stage of the World Cup. They will be hopeful of progressing into the knockout phase as group winners.

Real Madrid's Rudiger and Bayern Munich's Musiala will be determined to help Germany, who won the tournament in 2014, to World Cup glory in Qatar over the next month. It now remains to be seen if they will succeed in their efforts.

Germany notably faced Oman in a warm-up match on Wednesday (16th November) ahead of the World Cup. Rudiger and Musiala, though, did not feature in the 1-0 win.

