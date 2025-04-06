"He fell off so bad","Completely washed at 24" - Fans slam Manchester City star's showing after draw against Manchester United

Manchester City fans online have called out Phil Foden for his disappointing performance in their away game against rivals Manchester United. The Cityzens were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6.

Ad

Patrick Dorgu collected a pass from Bruno Fernandes and released a shot which went high over the bar in the 27th minute. Ilkay Gundogan was close to opening the scoring for City in the 40th minute. However, his shot went wide off the left post.

Kevin De Bruyne's 53rd-minute shot lacked power as Andre Onana made a comfortable save to keep the scoreline intact. In the 69th minute, Omar Marmoush's attempt was too weak, and this made it easy for Onana to make a comfortable save.

Ad

Trending

Ederson made a brilliant save to deny Joshua Zirkzee from breaking the deadlock in the 77th minute. Despite Manchester City's efforts to secure a late win, the game ended goalless (0-0) as both sides missed many chances.

However, Foden's performance was a worrying subject of discussion among Manchester City fans after the derby against United. In 58 minutes on the pitch, he maintained a passing accuracy of 61% (11/18). He failed to register a shot on target, missed one big chance, and won none out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Ad

After the game, fans took to X to criticize the Englishman for his poor attacking outing, with one tweeting:

"He fell of so bad."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Phil Foden’s game by numbers vs. Man Utd: 61% pass accuracy 13 x possession lost 5 duels contested 4 duels lost 1 big chance missed 1 chance created 0 successful take-ons 0 shots on target Derby disasterclass. 😬," another added.

"When are we gonna have a serious convo about Foden chat?," a fan asked.

"Foden ghosted today," an observant fan tweeted.

"Phil Foden vs Manchester United: 58 Minutes (Hooked) 0 Goals/Assists 0 Shots on Goal 0 Dribbles 0 Duels Won WASHED AT 24…TIME TO GO BE A FAMILY MAN 🥺🥺🥺," a fan said.

Ad

"Foden is completely washed at 24 damn," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They should be ashamed." - Manchester City manager on chants aimed at Phil Foden against Manchester United

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Pep Guardiola has claimed that people who were trolling Phil Foden in the game against United should be ashamed. The Spaniard also complained about the mindset of the aforementioned people.

Ad

He said (via Laurie Whitwell on X):

"Lack of class, but is not United it is the people. I do not understand the mind of the people. Lack of integrity, they should be ashamed."

Foden has been decent but has also struggled to be consistent in attack for Manchester City this season. In 40 appearances across competitions, he has scored 10 goals and six assists. Meanwhile, City are ranked fifth in the Premier League standings having registered 52 points from 31 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More