“He felt it a little bit” – Jurgen Klopp delivers injury update on Salah after Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in FA Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Mohamed Salah felt pain after succumbing to an injury during their FA Cup final against Chelsea.

The Egyptian went off just 33 minutes into the clash at Wembley on May 14 in a huge blow for the Reds. However, it didn't prove disastrous for them as the Merseysiders eventually prevailed 6-5 on penalties.

Journalist Kevin Palmer reported that it was a groin problem for the Egyptian.

B/R Football @brfootball



2022—Mo Salah exits the FA Cup final in the 33rd minute with an injury



2018—Mo Salah exits the Champions League final in the 31st minute with an injury
2022—Mo Salah exits the FA Cup final in the 33rd minute with an injury

Virgil van Dijk also went off at the start of extra time with the player later revealing he 'felt a twinge' (via Liverpool Echo).

Klopp has now provided an injury update on both players. Speaking to the press after the game, the German said (via Anfield Watch):

"I think Mo is a bit worse than Virg, he is okay. He felt it a little bit. I hope he will be fine. We have the squad."

The Reds were able to make do without Salah today but need him for the May 28 Champions League final in Paris against Real Madrid.

After careful examination, the real extent of his issue will be ascertained. The club and fans will then have a clear picture of whether he can make it to the game or not.

Before that, however, Liverpool have two Premier League games to negotiate. These are against Southampton on Tuesday (May17) and Wolverhampton Wanderers the following Sunday (May 22).

Although they trail leaders Manchester City by three points, Klopp's team are still technically in the title race and taking it right down to the wire.

Salah, in all likelihood, may not take part in either of those games, at least not for the complete 180 minutes. Even if declared fit, he could be given a rest.

Liverpool win first FA Cup title in 16 years

It's been a long time coming but it's finally here - Liverpool are the FA Cup champions after 16 years.

The side were frustrated by some missed chances in the game, particularly from Andrew Robertson, who hit the post from close range in the second half.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



Liverpool lift the #EmiratesFACup for the eighth time in their history, which takes them to third on the list, level with Chelsea and Tottenham

Without Salah, the Reds had their task cut out, but they still managed to keep the pressure on Chelsea while maintaining a stoic defense at the other end.

Their penalty attempts in the shootout were near perfect once more, with only Sadio Mane seeing his effort saved.

That's two trophies in the bag for Liverpool this season now as their quadruple dream is still alive.

