"He can't find it" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier told he's too dependent on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Iconic former French left-back Bixente Lizarazu has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is too dependent on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Ligue 1 champions were not at their absolute best but secured a 2-1 win against Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 4), coming back from 0-1 down.

With both Mbappe and Neymar missing the clash with injury problems, PSG did well in their absence to secure a much-needed win. Achraf Hakimi made it 1-1 after Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse a surprise 0-1 lead before Messi scored the winner.

Lizarazu, who enjoyed the best years of his playing career at Bayern Munich, has highlighted Galtier's over-reliance on Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.

The World Cup-winning former left-back has insisted that the PSG boss is still looking to find the right balance in his side. He told Telefoot, as quoted by Canal Supporters:

"It's worrying but after Bayern , it's not a steamroller either. They also have their difficulty, so it can be balanced. But it is true that Christophe Galtier , we have the impression that he is still looking for his team, his balance"

The former Bayern Munich defender has also insisted that PSG will miss Mbappe when they face the Bavarian giants in the Champions League. He added:

"And so far he can't find it. This team is always dependent on its stars. Obviously, the absence of Kylian Mbappé in the first game is a big problem because he scares all defenses with his quality of speed, his depth. Paris Saint-Germain is obviously less dangerous without Kylian Mbappé."

The Ligue 1 giants will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash at the Parc des Princes on February 14. Mbappe could miss the game due to a hamstring injury but Neymar could be back in time for the game.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier appears to take a dig at Messi, Neymar and Mbappe trio

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier appears to have taken a swipe at Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The former Lille boss appeared to take a dig at his attacking trio, conceding that the club are trying to recruit more players before adding that a different attacking output would serve them better.

Galtier told Prime Video:

"I know that the club is working to try to recruit one or two players. Obviously, we have to strengthen. We had a start, we would have to take an attacking player different from what we currently have. We also have financial fair play constraints."

Poll : 0 votes