"He won't be fit for Tuesday" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides Karim Benzema injury update 3-1 Sevilla win

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out Karim Benzema for Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday (October 25) due to injury.

The France international was diagnosed with muscular fatigue in the quadricep muscle in his left leg on Saturday (October 22). This ruled him out of Madrid's 3-1 win against Sevilla on the same day.

Los Blancos played with Rodrygo as a false nine, with Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr down either flank. Speaking after the full-time whistle at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ancelotti confirmed the extent of Benzema's absence.

He said (h/t Official Real Madrid website):

"He won’t be fit for Tuesday, but I think he’ll make Sunday’s game. I’m not worried about him because it’s a very minor issue he picked up yesterday."

"It’s true that he hasn’t had a decent run, but when he is fit and motivated, he remains a very important player for us, although we’ve got such strength in depth that we’ve been able to cover the absence of such an important player"

While Benzema will be out for the clash against Leipzig, he is expected to be back for the La Liga clash against Girona FC on Sunday (October 30). Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or but hasn't been at his very best this campaign, which Ancelotti acknowledged in his aforementioned comments.

Despite his struggles, he still has six goals and one assist in 11 games across competitions this campaign. In his absence, Ancelotti could play Rodrygo or the versatile Marco Asensio in the false nine position.

Eden Hazard has played in that role before but the Belgian was an unused substitute in Madrid's win against Sevilla.

Real Madrid boss reserves praise for Marco Asensio after win vs Sevilla

Asensio was benched for Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla, but came on as a substitute for Luka Modric in the 77th minute. Four minutes later, he provided an assist for Federico Valverde's goal, which made the score 3-1.

After the game, Ancelotti praised Asensio for doing the best he could with his limited playing time. He said:

"He’s a great player who’s capable of playing for Real Madrid. He’s making the most of the limited game time I’m giving him and he’s deserving of more. Both he and Vini Jr. were the difference-makers today."

This could mean that the Spain international is rewarded for his performance with a start against the Bundesliga outfit in Germany. Real Madrid need just a point from the game to qualify for the knockout rounds.

