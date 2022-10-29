“He fits into a Liverpool mould” – Robbie Fowler believes Jurgen Klopp should sign Premier League star who ‘has been class for a few years’ now

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has urged his former club to make a move for West Ham United's Declan Rice in the near future.

The Hammers midfielder is one of the most coveted English midfielders alongside Jude Bellingham, who is also on the Merseyside club's radar. Rice has gone from strength to strength in the past couple of seasons and has made himself a regular for club and country. He was also made club captain when Hammers legend Mark Noble retired at the end of last season.

At the age of just 23, Rice has 212 senior appearances for West Ham and 34 caps for the England national team. He is a defensive midfielder by trade who can play as a makeshift centre-back if and when needed.

Liverpool's aging and injury-prone midfield could do with a world-class addition. According to Fowler, Rice fits that bill perfectly.

He told FairBettingSites (h/t LiverpoolEcho):

"The [Jude] Bellingham link is brilliant because he's a very good player. Another player who I really like is Declan Rice, he fits into a Liverpool mould.

"Whether Liverpool are looking at players to come in, they have to have a certain amount of pedigree, those players need to have lots of energy. And I do think Rice fits that bill, he's a player who sits in the middle of the park but he can get around the pitch with his endeavour as well."

He added:

"Rice is a player I'd like Liverpool to sign, not to be disrespectful to West Ham, but Rice will be a name on the top of many top teams' lists whether that's in the summer or January."

Fowler reiterated his point that while other clubs have been linked with Rice, he fits the mold of a Reds player. Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs that have been heavily linked with him in recent months.

He added:

"Rice has been class for a few years now and you can see why clubs want him, but for me, he fits the mould of a Liverpool player."

Liverpool need to reinvigorate their midfield on an urgent basis

Manager Jurgen Klopp won't be ignorant of the problems that confront his team's midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner are out of contract at the end of the season. The injured Arthur Melo is set to return to Juventus in the summer of 2023.

Jordan Henderson (32) and Thiago Alcantara (31) aren't getting any younger, while the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones lack defensive nous in midfield. Bellingham is another name heavily linked with the Reds.

Either he or Rice could be the ideal signing for the Merseyside-based giants. However, signing either of them will neither be easy nor cheap given their age, ability, and potential.

