La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has lost the spotlight in the eyes of his fans since leaving Barcelona last summer.

Messi, 35, departed Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season after his boyhood club were unable to extend his contract due to financial issues.

Subsequently, he joined the Parisians on a free transfer and penned a two-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Under new PSG manager Christophe Galtier, the forward has been in explosive form this season. So far, he has netted 12 goals and contributed 13 assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

However, Tebas is of the opinion that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is followed with less intensity since his move to PSG. He said (via AS):

"I think that Messi is not only missed in La Liga, he is also missed in football, because the Ligue 1 is what it is, right? And there is no more, I think that no matter how much he plays at PSG, he is followed much less than when he was at Barcelona.

"Therefore, football misses him and we hope he has a great World Cup, because there we will all be able to see him again. I don't see all the fans watching PSG against Nantes, I don't see it. With Barcelona, within La Liga, I did see him much more often

Tebas stated that he is hopeful of the Argentine's return to Barcelona in the future. He also labeled the separation between the player and the club last summer as a 'mistake.'

He added:

"I miss him, I don't know if he will have one last show, that will depend on him. I hope he comes back, above all, it would also be good for him to return to Spanish football, especially to the team that has always been the team that saw him being born.

"Because I think it was a mistake even for him, in my opinion, to break that marriage, that alliance since he was born in football, because it would have helped him a lot with continuity, like the Messi-Barça brand, which is very important for a player."

PSG ace Lionel Messi's Barcelona return to be difficult, says Andres Iniesta

Speaking to AS (via PSG Talk), Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta claimed that Messi's proposed return to Camp Nou will not be a straightforward affair. He elaborated:

"I find it difficult for him to return to Barça. But I am not Leo or Laporta and I cannot predict what may happen in the future; more than liking me, he has to like it and see if he could take the chance."

With his current contract set to expire in June 2023, Messi has been linked with a return to Camp Nou of late. However, he is expected to decide on his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month.

