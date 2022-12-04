"He has been forced to compromise" - Jamie Carragher makes bold claims about England star at FIFA World Cup

Jamie Carragher has claimed Harry Kane's lack of goals at the FIFA World Cup is down to his selfless work for the team. He added that the striker is not looking for goals this year and is instead forced to play deeper for the team.

Kane has not scored a single goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but has assisted thrice. He has the most assists in the tournament right now and is set to lead the English attack once again on Sunday against Senegal.

Writing in his The Telegraph column, Carragher was full of praise for Kane and claimed it was a surprise to see him playing so selflessly. He compared the situation to Cristiano Ronaldo and said:

"At the start of his career, Kane was a completely different profile of center-forward. He played on the shoulder of the last defender like a traditional No 9 and saw the 18-yard box as his main hunting ground. Today he retreats to play as 'false nine' or even more like a No 10. At his best, he thrives as a creator as much as scorer."

He added:

"For tactical aficionados there is a fascinating contrast between Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo as they have taken opposite routes to deal with their loss of pace and energy as they age. Ronaldo is now only about the goals. If he does not score, it is difficult for a coach to know what to do with him – hence the fall-out with Erik ten Hag and the end of his Manchester United career."

Carragher went on to say:

"In contrast, Kane's all-round game is better than ever as he has been forced to compromise the 'selfish' pursuit of goals. He wants to be involved in the build-up because he understands he no longer has the pace or stamina to keep sprinting beyond defences."

England unbeaten at FIFA World Cup so far

England finished the group stage of the FIFA World Cup unbeaten - one of the five sides to do so in the tournament.

They drew with the United States but defeated Iran and Wales - collecting seven points in the process.

They face Senegal, a side that lost once and won twice, in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, December 4.

