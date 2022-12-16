“He frees up space for Messi” – Dembele admits he is hoping that Argentina star ‘won’t be very fit’ for FIFA World Cup final against France

France attacker Ousmane Dembele lauded Argentina striker Julian Alvarez ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final clash against Lionel Messi and Co. Alvarez has already scored four goals during the tournament in Qatar. The Manchester City attacker's link-up play with Messi has been exemplary.

All things considered, Dembele doesn't want Alvarez to be very fit for the final on 18 December, as he said ahead of the stellar clash (via RMC):

"He's a very good striker, he brings a lot to this team. He frees up space for Messi and the others with his runs. He's already four goals and I hope Sunday he won't be very fit."

11 of the 12 goals Argentina have scored at this World Cup have come with Julián Álvarez on the pitch.



All 5 goals conceded have come when he was off it.



Argentina's unsung hero.

Alvarez bagged a brace against Croatia in the semi-final. His first goal was a spectacular solo effort.

Dembele, meanwhile, is set to play his second FIFA World Cup final. He had already won the tournament with Les Bleus in 2018. France defeated La Albiceleste by a scoreline of 4-3 in the Round of 16 stage four years ago.

The Barcelona attacker, however, believes Lionel Scaloni's team are a far better side than the one they faced in Russia. He said:

"No dream yet. More calm and more experience. We want to prepare well for this final. It will be a great day, we are ready for this fight against a difficult opponent. Argentina are better than in 2018. "

He further compared Les Bleus' 2018 side with that of 2022:

"2018, there were more crazy people in the team. There is a very nice atmosphere in 2022 too but it is not comparable."

France star Ousmane Dembele spoke about semi-final performance ahead of clash against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final

France Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Ousmane Dembele wasn't able to form a successful connection with his attacking partners Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe during the game against Morocco. When quizzed about the struggles, he said:

"I didn't know. We suffered a lot after our first goal and at the start of the second half. I don't feel limited in what I do on the pitch."

He further spoke about his excellent communication with former Barcelona teammate Antoine Griezmann on the pitch:

“We can add Jules Koundé on the right. We talk to each other a lot. We communicate a lot. The position suits Antoine very well, he was already telling me in Barcelona that playing 6 or 8 was fine with him. communicate well."

