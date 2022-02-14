"He is gaining momentum" - PSG captain Marquinhos issues Lionel Messi warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League tie

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) skipper Marquinhos believes star signing Lionel Messi is slowly getting into the groove ahead of their clash against Real Madrid. The Parisians host Los Blancos in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie tomorrow (February 15).

Much has been made of Messi's struggle to adapt to the French league having spent his entire professional career with Barcelona previously. However, Marquinhos believes the Argentine will be a threat to Real Madrid when the two teams meet.

In an interview with Telefoot (via PSGTalk), the Brazilian was asked what can be expected from Lionel Messi in the clash against Los Blancos. Marquinhos replied:

“He’s a great player, a great man. It’s wonderful to see him in the locker room. I had already faced him a lot; he had made us suffer. Now I enjoy being on his side. He is gaining momentum.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Marquinhos Talks What to Expect From Lionel Messi Against Real Madrid psgtalk.com/2022/02/marqui… Marquinhos Talks What to Expect From Lionel Messi Against Real Madrid psgtalk.com/2022/02/marqui…

The 27-year-old also believes Messi is starting to feel more at home in Paris. He concluded:

“I feel him more and more at ease. We try to put him well so that he can trust to give his best. If he has that, I think he will bring us a lot in this kind of big meeting.”

PSG will need Lionel Messi to fire if they are to overcome Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has endured a slow start to life at the Parc des Princes. He has managed just seven goals in 20 matches across all competitions this term. The PSG forward has also recorded eight assists, but the record proves he is yet to hit the highs he regularly achieved while at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old has, however, been in good form in the UEFA Champions League. He scored five times in six group-stage matches in the competition even though PSG could only finish second in their group behind Manchester City.

Despite Messi's struggles domestically, Mauricio Pochettino's side are first in Ligue 1 and are overwhelming favorites to recapture their title.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, finished top of their UCL group with five wins from six matches. Los Blancos are also atop the La Liga standings and are well on their way to securing yet another league title.

Also Read Article Continues below

PSG will need Lionel Messi to be at his very best when they take on Carlo Ancelotti's side. The forward has an impressive record against Real Madrid, having scored 26 goals and assisted 14 more in 45 matches against the Spanish giants.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh