“He gave an answer to this rumor” – Christophe Galtier reacts to performance from ‘intense’ Kylian Mbappe during PSG’s 1-1 draw with Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has responded to rumors about Kylian Mbappe once again pushing for an exit from the club.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this summer with his PSG contract expiring. But the Ligue 1 giants managed to tie him down to a longer and more lucrative contract.

Mbappe has since performed brilliantly to help his team's superb start to the 2022-23 campaign. He took his season's goal tally to 12 across competitions during PSG's recent 1-1 UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw with SL Benfica on Tuesday (October 11).

Speaking to the media after the match, Galtier stressed that the French superstar's preparation and performance did not hint at possible unrest. He said (as quoted by Canal Supporters):

"What I know? I know nothing. A rumor became information and then a statement. I find it surprising that this happens before a very important game. I didn't see anything different in Kylian's preparation."

The PSG boss added:

"I never heard of that from Kylian or management. Kylian was intense tonight, he was the most dangerous on the pitch. He gave an answer to this rumor. We stayed focused on the game. I do not believe that this rumor disturbed the preparation for the match."

Both the goals in Tuesday's UCL encounter at Parc des Princes came from the spot. Mbappe gave the home side the lead in the 39th minute, while Joao Mario equalized for Benfica in the 62nd minute.

Kylian Mbappe not happy at PSG: Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is not happy with his current situation and wants to leave PSG 'as soon as possible'.

The forward was reportedly unhappy with the club's transfer activity this summer and isn't too pleased with playing as a No. 9 for the Parisians, as per The Guardian.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner still has three years left on his contract in Paris and the club are reluctant to sell him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. Paris Saint-Germain feel he's really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January.

It is still unclear whether Real Madrid have retained their interest in Kylian Mbappe after narrowly missing out on him this summer. The likes of Liverpool were also linked with the France international.

It remains to be seen whether any of the interested parties will approach the Parisians in the upcoming January window or wait until next summer.

