"He is generous" - Christophe Galtier heaps praise on one player among PSG trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after Lyon win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has lauded Neymar for his selfless performance in the team's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (September 18).

The Parisians registered their seventh league win of the season to return to the league summit, leading Marseille (20) by two points after eight games. Neymar played a key role - continuing his rich vein of form by assisting Lionel Messi's fifth-minute winner.

Operating on the left flank behind Kylian Mbappe, the 30-year-old completed 66 passes, registered two shots on target, created three chances, won one tackle and made four recoveries against Lyon. He was substituted off for new signing Carlos Soler in the 86th minute.

Neymar now has 121 goal involvements in 100 Ligue 1 games, scoring 77. That includes eight strikes this season.

Galtier shed light on how the Brazilian's commitment to the team helps provide better balance, saying (via Culture PSG):

"You can't sum it all up. It is he who gives the best balance. Of course, we came back to our first period in the Champions League, but also the second period against Brest. He has this ability to repeat efforts. He has volume and intensity."

He continued:

"He is generous to the team. It gives a good balance. He is both capable of repositioning himself and of having dazzling and technical quality. He's a great animator. Obviously, great players have to stand out in this type of match. Like Ney and Lionel (Messi) tonight, they were very good."

Galtier added:

"Ney worked a lot for the team, and in my opinion, he came out a little flushed and angry. It's normal. He has impeccable behaviour."

Neymar has contributed a staggering 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season. Meanwhile, his teammates have been on song too. While Messi has registered six goals and eight assists, Mbappe has netted ten times.

PSG, who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, will next face OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe on partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar

Speaking after PSG's recent 3-0 win at Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Kylian Mbappe opened up on his connection with Messi and Neymar.

Mbappe said (via Culture PSG):

"(Playing alongside each other) is an advantage for us. You have to know how to take advantage of it. I hope we will continue to score all three. That would mean we would win games."

The Parisians' much-vaunted offensive troika is on a mission to win the elusive UEFA Champions League this campaign.

