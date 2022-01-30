“He could get away with how he plays” – Paul Merson names ‘perfect’ club for ‘showboater’ Tanguy Ndombele amidst talk of Premier League exit

Since Antonio Conte arrived at Tottenham Hotspur they have recovered their form in the Premier League and have shown signs of improvement.

However, the Italian manager is not entirely happy and convinced with the current crop of players at his disposal. When the Italian was announced as manager it was clear that he would attempt to make a clearout at the club.

One player who has not been able to settle in at the club is Tanguy Ndombele. The Frenchman came into the Premier League after making a name in Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyon.

Last Word On Spurs 🇮🇹 @LastWordOnSpurs Paris Saint-Germain are stalling on their loan proposal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this month.



🧩Arriving back in 2019 for a club-record £65M fee from Lyon the manner of his failure has been particularly chastening.



#THFC | #COYS

Paris Saint-Germain are stalling on their loan proposal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this month.🧩Arriving back in 2019 for a club-record £65M fee from Lyon the manner of his failure has been particularly chastening. ⚠️Paris Saint-Germain are stalling on their loan proposal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this month.🧩Arriving back in 2019 for a club-record £65M fee from Lyon the manner of his failure has been particularly chastening.#THFC | #COYShttps://t.co/cAVKI2JVH3

However, his time with the Lily Whites is likely to come to an end. Former Arsenal star Paul Merson recently wrote a column for the Daily Star where he has talked about the midfielder and his exit.

It is quite evident that he is not impressed with Ndombele and feels the player is not capable of having a serious impact in the Premier League.

Merson wrote in his column:

"He’s a showboater. He’s a Match of the Day player. He’ll have good highlights but is never going to run the game. He’s not a winner. He’s been a big disappointment at Spurs. Sometimes you watch him and think: ‘Wow, this guy can play.’ But the next minute, you wonder on earth he’s doing."

There is growing speculation about the fact that Paris Saint-Germain are ready to take Ndombele on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. Conte has already given his verdict on the player and apparently wants him gone before the deadline. Merson thinks this could well be the 'perfect' move for the Spurs midfielder.

He continued:

"Tanguy Ndombele would fit right in at PSG because they’re like the Harlem Globe Trotters of football. He could get away with how he plays at PSG, in a French league that’s so much less demanding. But he can’t get away with it at Tottenham."

Clearly, the former Arsenal ace has had enough of Ndombele's mediocrity and does not consider him fit to play in the Premier League. He made some hilarious remarks about PSG which do not reflect nicely on French football and the Ligue 1 giants themselves.

"PSG are just perfect for him. Go there, do a couple of Cruyff turns, a couple of Maradonas every now and then, you’ll be fine. That’s what the game’s like over there. And PSG want a team of showboaters. You can’t tell me Ndombele is winning them the Champions League. That he’s going to make the difference. That is not going to happen."

Spurs are in a good position to make the Premier League top-four

As mentioned earlier, Antonio Conte has really had a positive influence at Tottenham Hotspur. He has changed the system, tweaked the personnel a little bit, intensified the training and the results are visible. The north London club have only lost one game in the Premier League since his reign began.

The Sportsman @TheSportsman Antonio Conte and Spurs fans alike have been left disappointed with the lack of transfer activity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...



✍️



@LastWordOnSpurs | #COYS Antonio Conte and Spurs fans alike have been left disappointed with the lack of transfer activity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...✍️ @conorkeane21 ❌💰 Antonio Conte and Spurs fans alike have been left disappointed with the lack of transfer activity at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...✍️ @conorkeane21 @LastWordOnSpurs | #COYS

He has enjoyed the best start a Spurs manager ever had and has put them in a strong position in the points table. With 20 matches played, the Lily Whites are seventh in the table, having accumulated 36 points. However, they have games in hand compared to all the sides that are above them.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League, with 38 points from 22 games, whereas West Ham sit below them in fifth with 37 points from 23 games. Spurs can leapfrog them all and the Italian would want the deadwood removed before the transfer deadline.

Edited by Arnav