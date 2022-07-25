“He gets you on the edge of your seat and off your feet” – Noel Whelan names signing that ‘Chelsea fans would love’ 

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Chelsea fans would love to see Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Saint-Maximin, 25, is being linked with the Blues in a potential £40 million deal, having impressed for Newcastle last season.

The French winger made 37 appearances, scoring five goals and providing five assists, and dazzled with his quick feet and electric pace.

Whelan believes the Blues fans would love to see Saint-Maximin be part of Thomas Tuchel's side next season, saying:

“If you’re looking at players in the Premier League who can create something out of nothing, he’s one of them. He’s got pace, he’s got strength, he’s got good delivery from the wide areas. He’s a signing that I think the Chelsea fans would love."

Whelan continued with his praise of the Frenchman, claiming the Newcastle forward to be a blockbuster winger:

“He gets you on the edge of your seat and off your feet–you don’t know what he’s going to do next. That blistering pace means he can turn defence into attack within seconds."

The former Leeds striker did point out that Saint-Maximin isn't guaranteed success at a bigger club such as Chelsea, concluding:

"When it works at one club it doesn’t always translate to another, bigger club–but he will attract attention from the best clubs in the league. That’ll always be the case because of what he brings to the table.”

PFF FC @PFF_FC



is in a world of his own The most dribbles completed in the Premier League last season @asaintmaximin is in a world of his own The most dribbles completed in the Premier League last season@asaintmaximin is in a world of his own 🌍 https://t.co/K0kZrTeFWY

Do Chelsea need Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin?

The number of attackers at the Bridge is increasing

Chelsea have made two signings so far this summer, luring Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly to Stamford Bridge.

Both are high-profile acquisitions, joining from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively.

Sterling, 27, arrives for a £50.58 million deal, signing a five-year contract. He will expect to become one of Chelsea's main attackers heading into next season, and his signing places doubts upon any potential move for Saint-Maximin unless Tuchel offloads one or two forwards.

There is now an abundance of attackers at Stamford Bridge. Sterling joins the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Mason Mount. Forgotten men Callum Hudson-Odoi and Michy Batshuayi are also still at the Bridge.

If the west London outfit do want to lure Saint-Maximin to the club, they will have to send several of the above packing. Otherwise, Tuchel risks being overloaded with star players that are unhappy sitting on the bench.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far