"He is not getting in at Fulham" - Paul Merson makes brutal claim about 23-year-old Arsenal star 

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson has urged the Gunners to seal the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City. He believes Eddie Nketiah wouldn't even get into newly-promoted Fulham's starting XI and should not be leading the attack for the Gunners.

Nketiah signed a new contract this summer after his old deal expired at the end of last season. The forward penned a long-term deal and was handed the iconic #14 shirt Thierry Henry wore during his time at the Emirates.

While manager Mikel Arteta seems to trust the youngster, Merson is not impressed. He wants the Gunners to sign a new striker at all costs this summer and push for Jesus. In his Daily Star column, he wrote:

"Arsenal must get Gabriel Jesus if they are serious about getting back into the top four. They have got to get him. It's that simple. Everything goes out of the window if they don't. It doesn't matter what else they do."

He added:

"All they've got right now up front is Eddie Nketiah, who recently signed a new contract when it looked like he might leave. And no disrespect to Nketiah but Mikel Arteta must realise won't get you into the top four. Absolutely no chance."

He stated that Nketiah wouldn't even get into teams like Everton, who were almost relegated last season or Fulham. He again stressed that the Gunners sign Jesus,who has experience of playing in big matches. Merson wrote:

"If they get Jesus I think Arsenal fans can start to get excited. But if they don't, they are going to be so far short. Nketiah can't be spearheading your Champions League push. He's not getting in ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison at Everton and they almost got relegated. He's not getting in at Fulham ahead of Aleksandr Mitrovic and they've only just been promoted."

He added:

"I'm not having a go at him but he's not getting you top four. Put Jesus in there and he's played in the big, big matches. Pep Guardiola has trusted him in big games and if Guardiola trusts you, you know you've got a good signing."

Nketiah scored just five goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season, will all five of them coming in the last seven matches.

Arsenal agree deal with Manchester City for Gabriel Jesus.

The Athletic has reported an agreement between Arsenal and Manchester City for the transfer of Gabriel Jesus.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Gabriel Jesus for £45m. Still some bits to sort but #MCFC #CFC #THFC theathletic.com/news/gabriel-j… Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Gabriel Jesus for £45m. Still some bits to sort but #AFC on course to secure 25yo, who also had interest from Chelsea & Tottenham. Arteta’s top target @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign striker Gabriel Jesus for £45m. Still some bits to sort but #AFC on course to secure 25yo, who also had interest from Chelsea & Tottenham. Arteta’s top target @TheAthleticUK #MCFC #CFC #THFC theathletic.com/news/gabriel-j…

However, the Brazilian is yet to agree personal terms with the Gunners and has interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The report claims Arsenal have a £45 million deal in place and hope to seal the signing this week.

