"He has a gift from God with his physique" - Phil Foden makes incredible claim about Real Madrid superstar

Phil Foden has given a glowing verdict of Jude Bellingham and admits he's in awe of the Real Madrid midfielder's physique.

The English duo squared off in the UEFA Champions League over the past two weeks. Bellingham was on the winning side as Madrid knocked Foden's champions Manchester City out of Europe's elite club competition.

Bellingham, 20, netted during a 4-3 penalty shootout win at the Etihad after a 1-1 draw (4-4 aggregate). He's impressed throughout the season with dominant performances in a No.10 role.

Foden, 23, waxed lyrical about his compatriot's physique at such a young age. The Cityzens playmaker said (via Madrid Xtra):

"I can’t believe Bellingham’s age. I’ve never seen anyone this mature at that age. I think he has a gift from God with his physique."

Bellingham uses his strength and height (6ft1inch) to give defenders a torrid time. It's been of huge benefit to Real Madrid as he's registered 21 goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions

England fans will hope Bellingham and Foden are on song come this summer's European Championships. They are regarded as two of Europe's most talented attackers and could steer the Three Lions to glory in Germany.

It's been a stellar week for Bellingham as he helped Real Madrid advance to the Champions League semifinals. He also picked up the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award and scored the winner in Los Blancos' 3-2 win against Barcelona in El Clasico.

Phil Foden is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar

Real Madrid are gunning for Manchester City's Phil Foden.

Phil Foden has been in stellar form for City this season, for many, their Player of the Season. The 33-cap England international has bagged 22 goals and 10 assists in 47 games across competitions.

Real Madrid saw him up close during both legs of their Champions League quarterfinal triumph. He scored a stunning goal in the two European giants' 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Defensa Central (via Football 365) reports that Madrid's scouts are monitoring Foden closely. They view him as an interesting alternative to Erling Haaland whom the La Liga giants appear to have moved on from.

Foden has three years left on his contract and Transfermarkt values the Stockport-born midfielder at €130 million. He's been a mainstay in Guardiola's starting lineup this season and a crucial member of the Cityzens.

City's academy graduate has shown no intention of leaving the Etihad. He's spent his entire career with his boyhood club and is now one of their megastars.

