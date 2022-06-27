"He would give Arsenal an extra dimension" - Pete O'Rourke says signing 25-year-old superstar after Gabriel Jesus deal would be 'a real sign of intent' from Mikel Arteta 

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes Arsenal will be showing 'a real sign of intent' by luring Leeds United star Raphinha to the Emirates Stadium.

The Athletic reports that Arsenal are on the verge of completing a £45 million deal for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

As per Give Me Sport, he could be joined by his Brazilian compatriot Raphinha, 25, who continues to be linked with a move to the north London club.

Raphinha is reportedly in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war between the Gunners, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

O'Rourke has given his opinion on Arsenal's pursuit of the 25-year-old, telling GiveMeSport:

“Raphinha was probably Leeds’ best player last season and he would give Arsenal’s attack an extra dimension as well. He’s such a classy operator, he can score goals, create goals and it would be a real signal of intent from Arsenal if they are to pull off this deal.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.



Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week - Leeds will ask again for £65m fee.Barcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. Raphinha deal. Arsenal have already scheduled a meeting with Leeds next week - Leeds will ask again for £65m fee. 🇧🇷 #AFCBarcelona still in contact with Deco after personal terms agreed, but no fresh bid yet.Tottenham and Chelsea, still in talks with agents. Race still open. https://t.co/jyf5ct3R73

Raphinha is coming off the back of an impressive season at Elland Road, scoring 11 goals and contributing three assists in 36 appearances. The Brazilian was key to his side's Premier League survival on the final day and will be a huge loss to Leeds should he leave this summer.

Raphinha could join Gabriel Jesus in a new look attack for Arsenal

Raphinha may be part of a new frontline at the Emirates

Raphinha has the opportunity to be part of a new-look attack under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners encountered a disappointing campaign in attack last season as centre-forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah struggled for goals. The duo managed just nine goals in the league between them and Lacazette is set to join Lyon once his contract expires on June 30.

SPORF @Sporf Gabriel Jesus to



Raphinha next? Gabriel Jesus to @Arsenal is a DONE DEAL and Here We Go! as reported by @FabrizioRomano ... ✍️Raphinha next? 🔴 Gabriel Jesus to @Arsenal is a DONE DEAL and Here We Go! as reported by @FabrizioRomano... ✍️👀 Raphinha next? https://t.co/ig6VFe8j90

Hence, Gabriel Jesus' potential arrival has come as a huge boost for the Gunners, who are in stark need of more firepower.

Jesus managed 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions last season. He is expected to replace Lacazette as the main striker in Arteta's frontline.

Meanwhile, the potential addition of Raphinha would give Arteta valuable depth in wide positions. Bukayo Saka, 20, played 3,359 minutes of football last season. With the addition of European football, the Gunners need a good backup for the England international.

Nicolas Pepe has also been disappointing since his club-record arrival for €79 million from Lille back in 2019, contributing 27 goals and 21 assists in 111 matches.

Raphinha, Jesus and Saka, if completed, would be a frontline that would strike fear into opposition defenders.

