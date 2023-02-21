"He had given a hard time to our defenders" - Arsenal star Jorginho heaps praises on 'promising' Manchester United summer target

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has spoken highly of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, who's linked with a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a centre-forward in the summer.

Jorginho shed light on the time he faced Osimhen in the UEFA Champions League. He also revealed that the Napoli director asked for his advice before signing the Nigerian international.

Speaking to DAZN Italia (via The Metro), the new Arsenal signing was quoted as saying:

"I knew Osimhen. I had played against him in the Champions League, and he had given a hard time to our defenders. (Cristiano) Giuntoli (Napoli’s director) called me before signing him, and I told him to sign him straight away; he is very promising and is doing really well."

Jorginho added:

"They (Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia) are flying, and everything is going well. There is winning energy."

Victor Osimhen is having an outstanding season for Napoli in Serie A, bagging 18 goals and four assists in 19 league outings, helping his team go 15 points clear at the top. They have amassed 62 points from 23 games and look set to secure their first Scudetto since 1990.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will be targeting the 24-year-old Osimhen in the summer. The Red Devils have still not replaced Cristiano Ronaldo. They signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan, which appears to be a short-term fix.

According to the aforementioned source, Erik ten Hag's side will have to fork out a fortune to land Osimhen. The Metro says that Napoli have slapped a €100 million price tag on their star forward.

Manchester United are five points behind league leaders Arsenal

Despite not having a recognised centre-forward, Manchester United are only five points behind league leaders Arsenal. The Red Devils, though, have played a game more than the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side are the suprise Premier League leaders, having picked up 54 points from 23 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City by two points and also have a game in hand.

Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 earlier this season at the Emirates. Eddie Nketiah scored a brace, while Bukayo Saka netted the other. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez were the goalscorers for Manchester United.

