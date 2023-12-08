"He gives belief and confidence to other players" - Ten Hag lavishes praise on Manchester United superstar ahead of Bournemouth fixture

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised left-back Luke Shaw for instilling belief and confidence in his teammates ahead of the Premier League home game with Bournemouth on Saturday (December 9).

The Red Devils returned to winnng ways with a hard-fought midweek win over Chelsea following a 1-0 league reverse at Newcastle United last weekend. Scott McTominay scored either side of a Cole Palmer 45th-minute strike as the Red Devils brought up their ninth league win in 15 games this season.

Shaw, 28, has been a key first-team player under Ten Hag, making his third straight league start after recovering from a muscle injury. Apart from Shaw's on-field attributes, Ten Hag also values the left-back's efforts to improve his teammates.

"I think a lot, he is a player others can build on," Ten Hag said, as per Utd District. "He gives belief and confidence to other players. Teammates around him feel comfortable. He will deal with diff situations. He will set up, take the initiative, create and strengthen absolutely the team.

"His presence, his personality, but the skillset with physicality, so strong, technical ver good, he is a high-profile player, and we are happy he is back on."

United are in good form in the league, winning four of their last five games.

How has Luke Shaw fared at Manchester United?

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has been a solid performer for the side since his first-team debut in the 2014-15 season.

The 28-year-old has scored four times and provided 29 assists in 266 games across competitions. That includes a goal and seven assists in 53 games under current boss Ten Hag.

Shaw was a regular feature in the Dutchman's debut season in the Old Trafford dugout, featuring in 47 games across competitions. United ended their six-year title drought by winning the EFL Cup, reached the FA Cup final (lost to Manchester City) and returned to the UEFA Champions League with a third-placed league finish.