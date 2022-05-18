"He gives you that calmness" - Shay Given heaps praise on Liverpool star after win over Southampton

Newcastle United legend Shay Given has lauded Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson following the Reds' 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on May 17.

With the game sitting at 1-1 at half-time and Liverpool's Premier League title hopes in doubt, Henderson came on and put in an assured performance.

He showed his leadership in galvanizing his side and helping them grab a vital second-half winner to continue their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

Goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip won the game for Liverpool with Southampton's Nathan Redmond having grabbed the opener.

Shay Given has reacted to Henderson's performance with the midfielder continuing to be a huge part of Jurgen Klopp's successful period at Anfield as manager.

Given told Premier League Productions (via Rousing The Kop):

“We talked about his leadership before the game and there was control when he came on,”

He continued,

“With [James] Milner moving to right-back, you can see Henderson organising and pulling people, talking to people and some of the younger players."

Klopp had rang the changes for the clash with the Saints with a huge UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on the horizon.

A young starting XI was chosen, including the likes of Harvey Elliot, 19, and Curtis Jones, 21.

But as soon as Henderson came onto the pitch, the Liverpool side looked well-organized and completed an impressive comeback victory.

This means they go into the final day of the season on May 22 still in with a chance of a monumental Premier League title victory.

They need a Manchester City collapse against Aston Villa but Henderson has led his team with aplomb no matter the outcome.

Jordan Henderson will be hoping to lead Liverpool to UEFA Champions League success

Henderson scored in the semi-final win over Villarreal

Liverpool head to Paris on May 28 to face La Liga champions Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League.

It is a repeat of the 2018 final, which for the Reds ended in sad circumstances.

Real Madrid won 3-1 on that occasion, claiming their 13th Champions League title.

The following year Jurgen Klopp's men would manage to shake off that defeat and claim their sixth Champions League trophy against Tottenham Hotspur.

The stakes couldn't be higher heading into a huge final at Paris with Jordan Henderson set to lead the Reds into battle.

The English midfielder continues to be instrumental in his side's impressive period of success.

Since joining Liverpool in 2011, the 31-year-old has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup twice.

In 447 appearances for the club, he has scored 33 goals and provided 58 assists.

He has been somewhat of an unsung hero for the Reds and is perhaps finally getting the recognition he deserves for his incredible Anfield stint.

