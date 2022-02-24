“He gives people a kick up the backside when they deserve it” – Jody Morris names Chelsea star who will become future manager

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has hailed Thiago Silva's performances since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Morris was assistant manager to Frank Lampard when the Brazil international joined the Blues on a free transfer and has revealed what he is like in training.

Speaking to TalkSport, Morris praised Silva's commitment and how he quickly overcame the initial fears they had about him.

"The reason he is doing it is because he is world class and he is a top, top professional who does everything he can to make sure he’s in the right condition to play a game and to train," Morris said.

He also spoke glowingly about the Chelsea defender's natural leadership traits and earmarked him for a future in the dugout.

''We came back from games and he’d be on the phone talking to Frank and wanted to speak about things that had gone on in the game. He’s a student of the game and a future manager as well.

"Not only from his own performances, but from the way he wants to organise, he gives people a kick up the backside when they deserve it and making mistakes they shouldn’t. Little speeches he gives before the game, he’s a real winner," Morris added.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from PSG in the summer of 2020. He has gone on to make 64 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, winning three major trophies.

Thiago Silva has silenced his detractors with his displays at Chelsea

Thiago Silva joined the Blues on a free transfer

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Chelsea sanctioned Thiago Silva's free transfer from PSG in 2020.

The biggest concern was the age factor, with the former AC Milan defender arriving at Stamford Bridge at 34 years of age. He turned 35 a month later and many questioned the wisdom of the transfer.

Silva has been a pristine professional throughout his career and he quickly set about doing his talking on the field.

He won the Chelsea fans over with his instant adaptation to the club and also showcased his affinity to the Blues through his social media activities.

His performances have been so stellar that the board have offered him not one but two contract extensions to his initial one-year deal. The new extension will see him represent the West London outfit until the end of the 2022-23 season.

