“He gives them something so different" - Owen Hargreaves praises Arsenal star after their 4-1 win over Newcastle

Pundit Owen Hargreaves praised Arsenal star Kai Havertz's performance in the Gunners' 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Saturday (February 25).

In particular, Hargreaves was impressed by the German's willingness to press along with the rest of his team. Havertz also managed to get on the scoresheet as he bagged the north Londoners' second goal of the night in the 24th minute.

Praising the 24-year-old, who is currently playing as a striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, Hargreaves told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“He was brilliant. He gives them something so different, doesn’t he? Physically, I think, with his size, he can press. The intensity of that press from Arsenal was really special. It felt like those great Tottenham and Liverpool teams."

He added:

“All the best teams in the world are compact, aren’t they?! Everybody. If we are going to go with Odegaard, if we are going with Kai, then we are all going to go. Declan is going to go, Martinelli is going to go and Kiwior is going to go. Mikel Arteta loves this. They have worked on this.”

On the night, Havertz managed an 87% passing accuracy, won four of his five aerial duels and took two shots. The former Chelsea man has shown versatility, playing as a striker and in midfield at different points in the season.

He's scored seven goals and assisted two from 36 appearances across competitions for Arsenal.

Sky Sports pundit believes Arsenal midfielder is a 'gifted footballer'

Jorginho thanking the fans

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock was impressed by Arsenal midfielder Jorginho in the Gunners' recent win over Newcastle United. The former Chelsea man has been brilliant whenever called upon by boss Mikel Arteta.

Against the Magpies, the Italian controlled proceedings, managing 109 touches with an 89% passing accuracy and making on key pass. Speaking about Jorginho's performance, Warnock said (via The Boot Room):

“I just think his distribution of the ball, his understanding of where to be on the pitch is outstanding. His awareness of what’s around him, the thought that goes into every pass into a player is ‘how would I want to receive the pass’.

"His passes come with a message. It tells you where they want you go, where the space is. He helps you out as a player. I think he’s an exceptionally gifted footballer."

Overall, Jorginho has made 25 appearances across competitions, bagging one goal and assist each. He's likely to be preferred in the starting lineup when Arsenal face Sheffield United on Monday (March 4).