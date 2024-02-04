“He gives us discipline in this position” - Xavi hails impact of ‘great’ Barcelona star in 3-1 win over Alaves

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has hailed Andreas Christensen for his display in a number six role in the Bluagrana's 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday, February 3. The Denmark international had a solid outing in an unnatural role and Xavi was full of praise for the former Chelsea star.

Christensen started in front of the back four comprising Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo. The Dane did a good job as a holding midfielder and linked up quite well with fellow midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan.

Following the game, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez heaped praise on Christensen for his impressive showing in an unorthodox role. The Blaugrana manager also insisted that the 27-year-old has the required technique to feature as a defensive midfielder more often. Xavi said, as quoted by Total Barca:

"I'm happy with Christensen. He gives us discipline in this position, he has the technical ability to play in this position. Christensen is a great central defender, but due to his technique and good touch on the ball, he can adapt perfectly to that position."

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 after his contract expired at Chelsea. The Danish defender has so far made 58 appearances for the Catalan giants but is reported to be among the players the La Liga holders are happy to offload next summer.

With their victory against Alaves, Barca now have 50 points in 23 games and trail league leaders Real Madrid by seven points. Robert Lewandowski, Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque scored for the Catalan giants while Samu Omorodion found the back of the net for Alaves.

Barcelona will need to splash €25 million to sign defender - Reports

Barcelona will reportedly need to splash a fee of €25 million to sign Joao Cancelo permanently at the end of his loan spell. The Portugal international has impressed for the Catalan giants while on loan from Manchester City this season.

As reported by Spanish journalist Juan Jimenez Salvado (via BarcaUniversal), the Cityzens are seeking a €25 million fee for the Portugal international. However, the Blaugrana are reportedly looking to lower the amount due to their financial struggles.

Cancelo has scored thrice while producing as many assists in 25 appearances for Barcelona this season. Xavi Hernandez has used him at both left-back and right-back, and the player is also understood to be keen on staying at the Camp Nou.

Cancelo fell out with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola leading to his loan departure to Bayern Munich in the second half of last season. The Cityzens are believed to be keen to offload him and will sell him to the highest bidder.

