Barcelona will have to pay €25 million to sign top defensive target - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly been informed of the price it will take to sign Joao Cancelo who has been on loan at the La Liga giants from Manchester City.

Spanish journalist Juan Jimenez Salvado (via BarcaUniversal) reports that City are after a fee of around €25 million for the Portuguese right-back this summer. He's impressed with the Blaugrana, posting three goals and as many assists in 24 games across competitions.

However, Barca will look to lower this amount as they are still struggling economically. Cancelo joined Xavi's side on loan this past summer as did Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid with the club prioritizing free transfers and loan deals.

The 29-year-old is desperate to remain at Barcelona where he's been a prominent member of the Catalan giants' side. He fell out with City boss Pep Guardiola leading to his loan departure to Bayern Munich in the second half of last season.

Thus, the Premier League giants are desperate to offload Cancelo and will likely look to sell to the highest bidder. But, if no other club comes into the equation they may be forced to listen to Barca's demands to lower the fee.

Cancelo has three years left on his contract at the Etihad but looks set to depart this summer. He's a proven winner, winning seven major trophies with City and the Bundesliga title with Bayern last season.

Joao Cancelo praised Barcelona boss Xavi for giving him freedom

Joao Cancelo has enjoyed playing under Xavi.

Cancelo has enjoyed a fine season with Barcelona which has seen him grab some vital goals. None more so than his late winner in the Blaugrana's 3-2 comeback victory against Celta Vigo in September.

Xavi has given Cancelo freedom which the Portugal international touched on earlier this season (via SPORT):

"The coach gives me a bit of freedom and I like that. I feel comfortable playing on the inside but also on the outside. I'll adapt to whatever he asks of me."

Cancelo was regarded as one of Europe's most renowned right-backs during his time at City. He made 154 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists.

The former Juventus full-back flourished under Guardiola and also displayed his versatility by playing as a makeshift left-back. The Cityzens decision to part with the defender came as a surprise given his importance to the side at the time.

Barcelona have benefitted from Cancelo's adaptability this season. He's played five games as a makeshift left-back and forged a good partnership with the likes of Felix and Lamine Yamal on either flank.

