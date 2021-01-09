"He could go back to Cardiff" - Ray Parlour on former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey's future

According to former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour, Juventus star Aaron Ramsey could finish his career in England, touting former clubs Cardiff City and Arsenal as potential destinations.

Ramsey joined Juventus in 2019 on a free transfer after a stellar career at Arsenal, where he made 369 appearances in all competitions and scored 64 goals.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Parlour admitted that Aaron Ramsey seemed to be enjoying his time in Italy and praised his professionalism.

"He’s doing well at Juventus at the moment and enjoying his football. He’s been a top professional his whole career, the way he conducted himself when he left Arsenal."

The 47-year-old also stated that Ramsey would probably come back to Arsenal or Cardiff City one day.

"He probably wanted to stay but at that moment in time they didn’t want to give him the wages he wanted. He was a brilliant player and I’m sure one day he will come back. He’ll probably finish his career in England – we don’t know where it’s going to be. He could go back to Cardiff."

Aaron Ramsey endured a slow start after joining Juventus, making 24 appearances in the league last season and scoring three goals.

This season, under the management of Andrea Pirlo, the Wales international has been a more consistent starter.

Arsenal focussed on signing younger players

Ray Parlour has praised Aaron Ramsey's professionalism when he left Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey made his name as a young talent at Cardiff City before joining Arsenal in 2008. The 30-year-old enjoyed some fine seasons at the Emirates and won three FA Cups during his time at the club.

After a tough start to his Juventus career, the Welshman was linked with a return to the Premier League, with both Arsenal and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur linked.

Those rumours have since died down. Despite Juventus' inconsistent results, Ramsey has found a place for himself in the midfield. Arsenal, on the other hand, seem to be focussed on recruiting younger players.

Arsenal need creativity in midfield and have been linked with Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen and Real Madrid's Isco as a result. Despite the emergence of young Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners are keen to strengthen that area of the team.

