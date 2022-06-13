“He could go in there and do a good job for Arteta” – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to beat Premier League rivals in race to sign ‘tidy’ player

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to beat West Ham United in the race to sign Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. As per The Evening Standard, Pep Guardiola's side are open to the prospect of parting ways with the 25-year-old Ukrainian, who is the subject of interest from Arsenal and West Ham.

Zinchenko has primarily been deployed as a left-back during the course of his time at the Etihad Stadium. He is currently City's second-choice left-back behind Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. The four-time Premier League champion reportedly prefers to play in midfield and has thrived whilst playing in the centre of the park for the Ukrainian national team.

The Gunners are believed to be willing to offer him the chance to play in midfield next season. Kevin Campbell believes the Manchester City star could 'do a good job' for Arsenal but has questioned whether he will fit into West Ham's midfield.

Campbell told Football Insider:

"Fornals has been good for West Ham, Soucek and Rice have been good. Coud I see Zinchenko in midfield for West Ham? I could, but I don't know who's going to make way. Obviously there is other interest, including from Arsenal. I could see him in that Arsenal midfield straight away."

"He's a good operator, He's tidy on the ball, a typical Man City player. He can take the ball in tight areas and he knows how to manipulate it. At West Ham maybe he would be battling a few players in order to get into the side. At Arsenal, they are fairly depleted in that midfield area. I think he could go there and do a good job for Arteta."

Oleksandr Zinchenko made just 15 Premier League appearances for Manchester City last season. He will therefore be keen to join a club that will give him the chance to become a regular starter and play in his preferred midfield role next season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is likely to prioritize signing a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey next season.

Manchester City could attempt to sign Brighton star to replace Arsenal target Oleksandr Zinchenko

The north London club are likely to fancy their chances of signing Oleksandr Zinchenko due to the relationship Mikel Arteta shares with the player. The Spaniard joined Manchester City in the same summer as the Ukrainian and spent three years as the club's assistant coach.

Pep Guardiola's side could be short of options in the left-back position if Zinchenko leaves the club this summer. According to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson (via Sports Illustrated), the Premier League champions are interested in signing Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Seagulls. His consistent performances helped Graham Potter's side finish ninth in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard won Brighton's 'Player of the Season' and the Player's 'Player of the Season' award.

