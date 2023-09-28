"He can't go to Saudi Arabia!" – Pundit urges superstar striker to snub Saudi move and join Chelsea instead

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has urged Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen to reject a permanent move to the Saudi Pro League in favor of Chelsea.

Osimhen, 24, has established himself as one of the most sought-after attackers in the world due to his exploits last season. He helped Napoli lift a first Serie A title in 33 years, netting 31 goals across competitions.

However, the Nigerian could decide to force a way out of Napoli next January. He is said to be reserving his right to take legal action against his own team due to a seemingly derogatory TikTok video about him.

During a discussion with ex-Manchester United striker Alan Brazil on talkSPORT, McCoist lavished praise on Osimhen. He claimed that the Napoli attacker should remain in Europe this campaign, saying:

"He can't go to Saudi Arabia! He has been playing in a top team, he is some player. He is the real deal and he should be going to Chelsea or Real Madrid."

When asked about Osimhen's treatment at Napoli, McCoist responded:

"It's bizarre what's happening there. I mean, you'd have to think that it's something strange going on there and the social media of the club."

Should the former LOSC Lille and VfL Wolfsburg player join Chelsea next January, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would displace summer signing Nicolas Jackson as their starting number nine.

So far, Osimhen has scored four times in seven matches this season.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's side have endured a tough start to their ongoing 2023-24 term. They have scored eight goals in eight matches across competitions, registering three wins and three losses.

Gabriel Agbonlahor suggests Arsenal target Ivan Toney will move to Chelsea in January

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed that Brentford striker Ivan Toney will snub Arsenal to join Chelsea in the near future. He elaborated:

"Arsenal had to get [David] Raya on loan because of [Financial Fair Play] FFP rules, so they can't afford him now. Everyone is talking about Arsenal, but they have to sell someone to get [Toney].

"We have seen what Chelsea offers with their financial packages. Spurs won't be able to match them, so I see him going to the Blues."

Last season, Toney stole the headlines due to his 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League matches for Thomas Frank's side.

However, the 27-year-old has been out of action since last May. He was handed a ban and fined £50,000 after 232 breaches of the Football Association's (FA) betting rules. He is set to return to action on January 16 next year.