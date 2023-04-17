"He is going to finish his career at Barca" - Barcelona director believes Chelsea-linked star will not leave the club under any circumstances

Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany believes Gavi will honor his new contract at the club and reject any proposal for a move away from Camp Nou. The Spaniard signed a new deal in January, but La Liga have not registered the contract as the Catalan side have exceeded their wage limit.

Chelsea are trying to take advantage of the situation and lure Gavi to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Blues have reportedly held talks with the midfielder and are ready to offer him a huge contract.

Speaking to DAZN, Alemany said he was convinced that Gavi would not be leaving Barcelona. He said:

"Gavi renewed at the time for four seasons and he has three more to go, he's sure he's going to honour his contract. We are convinced that he is going to finish his career at Barca. There is no problem. When the transfer window closes, we are already thinking about the next one. This is part of the show. That's nice for the fans, but we work all year long to be in a good position for the market. Now we have to focus on the team and the competition, on winning the title as soon as possible. There will be a long summer for signings."

Why are La Liga rejecting Gavi's contract at Barcelona?

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Barcelona have exceeded their wage limit and thus will not be able to register Gavi's new contract. He wants them to reduce their wage bill and raise money by selling players before getting new contracts registered.

Speaking at the seventh Madrid Sports Press Association awards ceremony, he said:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

He added:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Barcelona are also waiting to register the new contract for Ronald Araujo, while talks with Sergio Busquets and Alejandro Balde continue.

