"He isn't going to get anywhere else" - Arsenal legend offers MLS transfer advice to Aubameyang amid Chelsea exit rumors

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way to the MLS amid rumors surrounding his future at Chelsea.

Aubameyang’s future is right now up in the air having been dropped from the Blues' Champions League squad.

The Gabon international failed to make Chelsea's matchday squad against Fulham last week as the game ended in a goalless draw.

The former Arsenal skipper has recently attracted interest from Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has limited options at his disposal, having already appeared for two clubs this campaign.

He made one appearance for Barcelona prior to his move to Chelsea in the summer and is hence ruled out of appearing for a third club, except in specific circumstances.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has claimed a move to the MLS could be a wise move for the 33-year-old. He told talkSPORT:

“It’s remarkable what’s happened, it looks like he’s got no confidence whatsoever. [MLS] would probably suit him – a little bit of razzmatazz, all the American fans will like something different and certainly he can score goals in MLS all day long.

“Chelsea, it hasn’t worked out, Graham Potter probably knows he’s not part of the club’s future, with the signings they’ve bought in as well he’s not going to get a game, so I can certainly see that deal going through."

Parlour has also suggested that the former Arsenal skipper is unlikely to make a move to another Premier League club. He added:

“It’s all down to Aubameyang, if he doesn’t want to go and is happy where he is, he won’t go, he just has to get on with it until the end of the season.

“He isn’t going to get anywhere else in the Premier League. With his wages, what club would take him? Would someone gamble?"

