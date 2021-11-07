"He is not going to retire or break his contract" - Sergio Ramos will play for PSG soon, confirms brother Rene

PSG star Sergio Ramos's brother Rene has confirmed that the Spaniard will play for the French giants soon. His comments come amid rumours that the former Real Madrid star could retire or terminate his contract with the Ligue 1 club.

Sergio Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer this summer, signing a two-year contract with the club after his Real Madrid contract expired this summer. Despite being one of the club's marquee signings the 35-year-old is yet to make an appearance for his new club.

Ramos has missed nearly four months of football due to injuries. Reports have, however, suggested that the defender is set to join the first team's training in the coming weeks. His brother Rene has slammed rumours suggesting Ramos could retire or break his contract with PSG.

"Sergio will play for PSG as soon as he can. He's not going to retire or break his contract. There is no doubt about Sergio's future," Rene told El Mundo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Before his move to PSG, Ramos made 671 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 101 goals. He developed into one of the best defenders of his generation during his time with Los Blancos. Ramos helped the club win five La Liga, two Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles.

Sergio Ramos was one of the marquee signings for PSG this summer, along with Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Spaniard is seen as the ideal replacement for Thiago Silva, who left PSG last summer after his contract expired.

Goal @goal Sergio Ramos is NOT considering quitting PSG despite his ongoing injury problems, according to his agent and brother Rene Ramos ❌ Sergio Ramos is NOT considering quitting PSG despite his ongoing injury problems, according to his agent and brother Rene Ramos ❌ https://t.co/Da5F1YetVK

Sergio Ramos' return could make PSG genuine contenders for the Champions League title this season

CA Osasuna vs Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Despite possessing a host of attacking talents like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbapp and Angel Di Maria, PSG are yet to reach the heights expected of them this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano PSG director Leonardo on Sergio Ramos still injuried: “It’s the Spanish press playing with this story… but we knew about Sergio Ramos situation before, and we know what’s happening”. 🔴🇪🇸 #PSG PSG director Leonardo on Sergio Ramos still injuried: “It’s the Spanish press playing with this story… but we knew about Sergio Ramos situation before, and we know what’s happening”. 🔴🇪🇸 #PSG

The Ligue 1 giants have lacked cohesion and unity in attack. They have also conceded 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 games, and five goals in four in the Champions League this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The potential return of Ramos, a serial winner and a proven leader is likely to have an impact on PSG, both on and off the pitch.

Edited by Bhargav