"He is going to be the top scorer" - Papiss Cisse has urged Premier League star to reject move to Arsenal or Chelsea

Papiss Cisse has urged Alexander Isak to reject Chelsea and Arsenal this summer. He believes that the striker should remain at Newcastle United as he can get more goals under his belt.

The former Magpies star was talking to the Daily Mirror when he sent a message to Isak. He believes that the striker has enough qualities to win the Premier League Golden boot and said:

“Honestly, when Isak is in front of goal I always smile! He is relaxed. I like how he plays. Give him one chance and he takes it. Give him half a chance and he will make something happen himself. He is some kind of striker! There is no limit for him. If he pushes himself a little bit more, he is going to be the top scorer in the Premier League."

He added that the young Swede is already challenging for the top prize and said:

“This season Erling Haaland is 21 this season, Cole Palmer has 20 and Isak has 19. He is there. For a long time, Newcastle have not had a striker who can score goals like that. Long, long time. He is happy. I would say to him keep enjoying what you are doing, well done!"

Cisse continued:

“The No 9, Callum Wilson is doing well too. But if they can have both of them fit, they can be top four. Sometimes they have too many injures. Isak is a quality striker, and finisher. He’s tall, can keep the ball, technically he is great, the dribbling is easy for him. The finishing… that is the main thing. You have the mind for the final finishing.”

Isak joined Newcastle United in 2022 for a reported fee of £60 million. The former Real Sociedad star has scored 33 times in 63 games for the Magpies since moving.

Arsenal and Chelsea interested in Premier League star

The Express has reported that Newcastle United might be forced to sell Alexander Isak this summer because of FFP issues. They have added that Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation as they are keen on bolstering their attack.

Arsenal were linked with Isak before his move to the St James Park. Mikel Arteta wants to add competition to Kai Havertz up front and sees the Swede as the ideal pick.

Chelsea are also looking to add a striker this summer and believe Isak can fit into the project.