“He has been a good mentor” – Trevoh Chalobah names Chelsea star who helped him during his loan spell

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has revealed that Blues team-mate Antonio Rudiger has been a good mentor for him. The 22-year-old also disclosed that the German helped him even while Chalobah was away on loan.

After rising through the ranks at Chelsea's academy, Chalobah was sent on loan to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient over the course of the last three seasons. He was then rewarded for his efforts with a debut for the Blues earlier this season.

Chalobah impressed in his debut for Chelsea against Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup and went on to become a regular in Thomas Tuchel's team. The 22-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Blues this term while scoring two goals in the process.

Reflecting on his breakthrough season with Chelsea, Chalobah has revealed that there is one player that he is grateful for. The centre-back explained that Blues team-mate Rudiger has been a good mentor for him.

Chalobah also lifted the lid on how the Germany international helped him even while he was out on loan in recent seasons. He said:

"He's been a good mentor for me. He has helped me in training sessions, told me what was needed when I went out on loan. It is good to share the same pitch with him", Chalobah told a press conference.

Chalobah is thankful for everything Rudiger has done for him at Chelsea. However, the German defender is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge despite his importance to Tuchel's side.

Rudiger is currently in the final eight months of his contract with Chelsea. He is yet to agree to a new deal with the Blues, while clubs like Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing him.

Trevoh Chalobah relishing Chelsea experience

Trevoh Chalobah has expressed his delight at making his breakthrough for Chelsea this season. The defender revealed that he still pinches himself to ensure he is not hallucinating his experience with the Blues.

The 22-year-old also disclosed that Chelsea star Thiago Silva was one of his idols as a young boy. He said:

"I still pinch myself to this day, it has been an unbelievable time for me. Every time I get the opportunity to play, I give my all. Thiago was one of my idols growing up as a kid."

Having established himself as a regular in Chelsea's main squad, Chalobah will be hopeful of increasing his importance to the team over the season.

