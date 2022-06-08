“He is good technically” – Ibrahima Konate makes ‘best player’ claim involving Liverpool target

Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate has spoken about Christopher Nkunku, calling the Reds target the best player in the Bundesliga.

Nkunku has been vital for RB Leipzig, performing brilliantly in the Champions League as well as the German top tier. Although he joined the Saxony-based outfit in 2019, the Frenchman only entered the limelight last season with a total of 35 goals in 52 games.

Nkunku joined Ibrahima Konate in the France national team this year, and the Liverpool defender had only words of praise. At a press conference (via Liverpool Echo), the towering center-back said:

"No need to describe Nkunku, he is the best player in the Bundesliga this season. He wins a lot, he is good technically.

"I am close to him, to Guendouzi or to Diaby and Kamara at the Blues. In real life I am close from everyone."

Both players were once teammates at RB Leipzig before Konate made his multi-million pound deal to move to Anfield. Under Jurgen Klopp, the star defender has progressed, guiding his team to three tournament finals and second place in the Premier League.

The Reds have been impressed with the former Leipzig man and have been urged to make another deal with the German outfit again, this time for Nkunku. With the transfer window set to open for international deals by July 1, the Anfield side will be hoping they can get their man ahead of time.

Aurelien Tchouameni has snubbed Liverpool for Real Madrid: Reports

Liverpool and Real Madrid went up against each other for the Champions League trophy, and the Reds were forced to bow out. Sadly for the English side, they also had to bow out in yet another battle, which saw both clubs gun for Monaco’s highly-rated French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tchouameni for Real Madrid is already a done deal, with the Galacticos paying a massive €100 million for the Frenchman. The Spanish outfit were snubbed by Kylian Mbappe last month and are desperate to unveil a marquee signing at the Bernabeu this summer.

While the Reds seem to have lost the race for Tchouameni, they will be hoping that their interest in Nkunku yields fruit.

