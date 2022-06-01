"He got carried away being the new Messi" - Juventus manager Allegri says 28-year-old star should 'go back to being himself'

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up on Paulo Dybala's time with the Bianconeri and has advised the Argentine to put long-standing comparisons with Lionel Messi behind him.

Dybala was touted as Messi's natural heir in Argentina but has since seen his fortunes dwindle in Europe. The 28-year-old star burst onto the scene in 2015 and enjoyed a stellar start to his stint in Turin.

Under Massimiliano Allegri's tutelage, Paulo Dybala quickly became Juventus' talisman in the Serie A and won three league titles with the Italian giants. Dybala's wand of a left foot and his creative style of play drew inevitable comparisons with his fellow Argentine forward Lionel Messi.

After an excellent start to his Serie A career, however, Paulo Dybala has since become a shadow of his former self and is set to join a new club this summer. Dybala has suffered the weight of constant comparisons with the former Barcelona great and has struggled to live up to expectations at the club.

Juventus manager Allegri asks Dybala to put Messi comparisons behind him

Paulo Dybala is on his way out of Juventus

Dybala has also found it difficult to break into the Argentina national team, with his creative role being fulfilled by the irreplaceable Lionel Messi. In an interview with DAZN, Allegri alluded to the similarities between the two players and asked his former protege to stop emulating one of football's best-ever players.

"Dybala has to go back to being himself. There was a moment when he got carried away by being the new Messi. You cannot copy or emulate someone else. Paulo has a lot to give to football, he has extraordinary technical qualities, but he has to go back to focusing on the latter."

With 115 goals in 293 appearances, Paulo Dybala has been one of his club's most prolific forwards in the modern era. His recent form has been a serious cause for concern, however, and Juventus have suffered the consequences in the league table.

Dybala has also been in and out of the Argentina national team and needs to prove his mettle with his new club to make the cut for the 2022 World Cup. With the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Angel Correa excelling at club level, time is running out for the former Bianconeri star.

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in a move for Paulo Dybala, and a switch to the San Siro could do the Argentine a world of good. The 28-year-old forward still has a few years ahead of him and has plenty of talent to bring to the fore in Serie A.

