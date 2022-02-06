"He's got that in his locker" - Bryan Robson believes Manchester United star can become a dangerous box-to-box midfielder

Scott McTominay has been at Manchester United's academy since the age of 5, and he has gradually become an important first team player over the past few seasons. This season has been no different, and McTominay has been used regularly by Manchester United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Bastian Schweinsteiger: "I tell you one thing: when I was with Mourinho and training with the second team and U16 team with #mufc , I saw a lot of good players. One was Scott McTominay, and I thought he will make it for sure, he had those abilities." [UTD Podcast] 🗣 Bastian Schweinsteiger: "I tell you one thing: when I was with Mourinho and training with the second team and U16 team with #mufc, I saw a lot of good players. One was Scott McTominay, and I thought he will make it for sure, he had those abilities." [UTD Podcast]

25-year-old McTominay has made 25 appearances across competitions so far this season, scoring two goals. Manchester United legend and former captain Bryan Robson, for one, seems to be a fan of the midfielder.

Widely known as one of the finest well-rounded box-to-box midfielders to ever grace the game, Robson believes McTominay has the potential to become a prominent player in that mould.

Although McTominay is capable of contributing in attack and defense, Robson says he doesn't want to see the 25-year-old being confined to the extremes of having to choose between being either an 'attacking midfield player' or a 'sitting midfield player.'

He is convinced that the perfect mix of stamina and energy is sufficient to sustain the playing style of a box-to-box midfielder which involves a balance of attack and defense, and that it's the responsibility of coaches to develop all-round players.

Speaking to SPORTbible, Robson said:

"I just think in football, we try to clone people in today's game and even the coaches, they want either an attacking midfield player or a sitting midfield player who protects the defenders,

"But if you're full of energy, and you've got great stamina, I still think there's room in the game for box-to-box players, which I was classed as.

"Players who can score goals and can defend. I just look at one of the young lads at United at the moment, Scott McTominay, I feel he's got that in his locker."

"I'm thankful now that when I'm watching Scott, the last sort of six or seven games, he's got back to being more attack minded, whereas at the start of the season he was back into that sort of mood of where he just felt he was a defensive player.

"I think it's up to coaches to help develop players and make them all-round players, rather than clone them into one thing they can do well."

Manchester United likely to sign a defensive midfielder

West Ham United's Declan Rice is reportedly among Manchester United's top-priority targets

There is little doubt that Manchester United will benefit from the signing of a defensive midfield player, and thus the continued speculation regarding a potential move for West Ham United's Declan Rice comes as no surprise.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Paul Merson thinks he knows what Declan Rice's future will be... Paul Merson thinks he knows what Declan Rice's future will be... https://t.co/T5Pqo3Ee9q

The English defensive midfielder is considered to be among the best in his position, not just in the Premier League but also in Europe.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, with Chelsea and Manchester City also reportedly interested, the Red Devils will have to move soon if they wish to procure the 23-year-old superstar in the making.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh