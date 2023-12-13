"He has got a lot of qualities" - Eddie Nketiah backs Arsenal star to 'shine' at the club following summer move

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has backed teammate Kai Havertz to prove his worth at the club. Havertz has done well to turn things around in recent weeks following a below-par start to his time at the Emirates.

The Germany international has made notable contributions in the last few games for Mikel Arteta's side, repaying the manager for the faith shown in him. Nketiah has backed his teammate to be a massive success at the north London club, insisting that taking time to make an impression at a new club is quite natural.

Nketiah has hailed Havertz for his qualities and has backed the Germany international to be a success at Arsenal. He told Football.London, as quoted by TBR football:

“He is a great player. It was always going to take time to adapt, being at another club and coming in, it’s normal it takes time. I think he has done well and he has just won player of the month. He is really starting to shine and he has got a lot of qualities."

Nketiah added:

“It is just about us as players being able to adapt off that and him learning our games too. Game by game, when we play with him we start to grow the connection. Hopefully it is only going to get better.”

Havertz had a slow start to life at Arsenal following his move from local rivals Chelsea in the summer in a deal reportedly worth £65 million. However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has looked impressive lately and was named the Gunners' Player of the Month for November as well.

Havertz has contributed with four goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions for the north London giants this season. He has been involved in every game so far this campaign, either from the start or from the bench.

Tony Adams labels 26-year-old Arsenal star as 'complete weakness'

Arsenal legend Tony Adams labelled Oleksandr Zinchenko as a 'complete weakness' defensively after the Gunners' 1-0 loss against Aston Villa. The Villans defeated Mikel Arteta's side 1-0 with skipper John McGinn scoring the winner in the seventh minute on Saturday, December 9.

Following the game, former Arsenal skipper Tony Adams highlighted the defensive flaws in Oleksandr Zinchenko's game. The former England defender criticized the Ukrainian left-back for exposing the Gunners down the left flank.

Adams insisted that Zinchenko offers the Gunners a lot going forward by cutting inside and creating an extra option in midfield. He also joked that every other Arsenal player plays at left-back apart from the former Manchester City star. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Zinchenko is a great positive player for us. In possession of the ball, he can be such a strength. He pops inside. We were laughing off air. Everyone is playing at left-back, other than Zinchenko. There is a massive channel that is vacated by him playing inside all the time. But he can be a complete weakness.”

Zinchenko joined the north London giants in the summer of 2022 in a reported £30 million deal from Manchester City. He has played 54 games for Mikel Arteta's side so far, scoring twice and providing three assists.