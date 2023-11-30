"He got into it with me, I don't know why" - Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez recalls clash with Kylian Mbappe in the World Cup final

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has recalled his bust-up with Kylian Mbappe during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory over France.

Fernandez was part of Lionel Scaloni's side that beat Les Bleus 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes. Many deem it as the best World Cup final in history with many memorable moments.

Kylian Mbappe was at the forefront of France's fight-back scoring a hat-trick. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar became the first player since Geoff Hurst to score three goals in a World Cup final.

However, it was a feisty affair at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, with both nations eager to achieve World Cup glory. Tensions boiled over when Mbappe clashed with Fernandez. The Chelsea midfielder was just one of several Argentina stars who felt the Parisian forward's wrath.

Fernandez reflected on the final and delved into his interactions with France's newly-appointed captain. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"I remember what he told me, things about the game. There were (times when) we were celebrating during the game and he made signs to us as if he were going to k*ll us. He told us that they were going to win the final."

Fernandez explained how Cristian Romero intervened when the pair locked horns. He pointed out how the Tottenham Hotspur defender celebrated in front of Mbappe:

"He got into it with me, I don't know why. And well, I have a soldier who defends me. Cuti is crazy, haha. When we scored the goal I remember he started celebrating in his face."

Argentina won the World Cup for the third time in their history after one of the most remarkable finals. Fernandez made seven appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The 22-year-old's fine performance in Qatar led to Chelsea breaking the then-Premier League transfer record to sign him. They paid Benfica a reported €121 million for his services in January.

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile named Kylian Mbappe as the toughest forward to play against

Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile waxed lyrical about Kylian Mbappe.

Benoit Badiashile has explained how tough it is to defend against PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. The French defender discussed his fellow countryman to the Mirror while an AS Monaco player. He said:

"Kylian is definitely the most difficult striker to defend against, he makes it tough in every game. It is always a battle when you are playing him."

Badiashile faced Mbappe seven times during his time at Monaco. Last season's Ligue 1 top scorer scored a memorable hat-trick in a 3-1 win for the Parisians over Le Rocher in 2019. The Chelsea defender added:

“It is always difficult when you have tough opponents. It is the same when you are playing against Kylian, you always have to adapt because he is an outstanding player and a special talent."

Badiashile left Monaco for Chelsea in January, leaving behind a Monaco side that still deals with Kylian Mbappe. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made a scintillating start to the season, posting 17 goals in 17 games across competitions.