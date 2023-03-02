"He got us all wrong" - OnlyFans model claims PSG superstar Neymar's alleged inappropriate request involving twin sister

Former volleyball player Key Alves recently revealed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar made a threesome request to her last year. The Brazil international allegedly wanted to get together with her and her twin sister, Keyt Alves.

Key decided to step away from the courts in 2022 to pursue a parallel career in OnlyFans and adult online entertainment. She said her reasoning was purely monetary based:

"I earn 50 more on OnlyFans."

Her online presence grew on social media, particularly on Instagram where she boasts of over 7.5 million followers. Key was also active on OnlyFans and former Barcelona player Neymar became a part of her fan base.

She alleged Neymar first messaged her sister Keyt on Instagram before texting her. However, this was also his mistake as he did not anticipate the sisters sharing this information with each other.

She told fellow Big Brother Brazil contestant Marvvila on February 14:

"Do you know what his slip-up was? He was chatting to my twin sister, before she was in a relationship. Then she started dating and he stopped. Then what did he do? He sent me a message, as if the two of us hadn't discussed him calling her."

Key Alves then revealed that she played along with it so Keyt could call him out for it:

"My sister and I, we talk about everything, did he really think I wouldn't mention it? Now, if he hadn't sent her a message, if he'd only sent one to me, I'd already be over in Paris. Don't you think so? Taking a stroll, right?"

As quoted by Marca, she also declined his request:

“You know what [Neymar] said? If he could have sex with both [of us]. He got us all wrong.”

She also went on to reveal that she knew all of the Brazilian's friends but had not met the 31-year-old due to his busy schedule.

Key Alves was a professional volleyball player prior to her move to a career in OnlyFans. She played for Club Orsaco in Serie A of Women's Volleyball Brazil.

Her sister Keyt also has an online influence with two million followers on Instagram and plays volleyball for Volei Vinhedo Country Club. She is not active on OnlyFans.

How has PSG superstar Neymar performed this season?

Neymar has come under a fair share of criticism despite performing well statistically. He has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far.

The 31-year-old is currently injured after picking up an ankle knock in PSG's 4-3 win over Lille on February 19. He is likely to miss PSG's important clash against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Les Parisiens will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit to qualify for the quarter-finals.

PSG are currently on top of Ligue 1 with 60 points and have a comfortable eight-point lead over Marseille.

