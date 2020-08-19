Barcelona icon Rivaldo has opened up on Lionel Messi's current situation at the club. The Argentine maestro has reportedly grown frustrated with life at the Catalan club and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona's season went from bad to worse last week, as they suffered the worst defeat in the club's history.

BREAKING: Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer, according to @marcelobechler. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EDEw6a0gjo — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 16, 2020

Bayern Munich capped off a rampant performance with a comprehensive 8-2 victory against Barcelona, as Lionel Messi and co were left red-faced in Portugal.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo poured cold water on claims that Lionel Messi is sure to leave the club this summer, while he added that the Argentine will make what is seemingly the most important decision of his career after careful consideration of all factors involved.

“It's normal that a lot of things go through your mind after an 8-2 loss and Messi may have considered that for a moment that it was time to leave Barca. But he wouldn't take such an important decision without reflecting and all these rumours of his potential departure were clearly to destabilize the club a bit more."

Lionel Messi and Barcelona at a crossroads for the first time ever

Lionel Messi rose through the ranks at the famed La Masia academy and cemented his status as one of the greats of the game at Barcelona.

While Rivaldo admitted that the current situation at the club will make the Argentine reconsider his options, he finished by saying that Lionel Messi loves Barcelona and will not make a decision without consulting all the people involved with the situation.

“I'm sure that he was sad and hurt after that result, but he is very grateful to the club for all it has done for him, and his life is rooted in the city. When he eventually leaves football, he will live in Barcelona."

“I don't think he would take such a decision without talking with the board first, after all, this is an old partnership that has been very successful through the years.”

Barcelona have sacked Quique Setien after their dismal season and are set to appoint Ronald Koeman as their new head coach on a three-year deal. The Dutchman is expected to take charge imminently, as the club look to start afresh.

Higuain was asked whether Messi should move to the Premier League 😂 pic.twitter.com/gp3e4DYQD1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 18, 2020

Lionel Messi is entering the final season of his Barcelona contract and with speculation surrounding his future intensifying in the past few days, it remains to be seen if he signs a new deal at the club.

