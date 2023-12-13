"He has a great future ahead of him" – Harry Kane in awe of 'fantastic' 20-year-old who has been linked with Liverpool

Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane has lauded Liverpool-linked midfielder Jamal Musiala, stating that his club teammate is destined for more success in the future.

Both Kane and Musiala started Bayern Munich's 1-0 UEFA Champions League win at Manchester United this Tuesday (December 12). While the former registered the assist for Kingsley Coman's winner, the latter impressed in certain moments before leaving in the 67th minute.

After the end of the Group A match, Kane lavished praise on Musiala, who recently returned to action from a hamstring injury. The former Tottenham Hotspur man told TNT Sports (h/t The Boot Room):

"He's fantastic, really good kid, really good mentality as well. He wants to improve, to work hard. He has been a little bit unfortunate with injuries, which have knocked him out of rhythm a bit. But you saw out there tonight when he gets in those spaces, he is so agile, so quick. He drives with the ball and then plays a good final ball."

Asserting that the Liverpool target has a long way to go, Kane added:

"All I would say to him is to keep working, keep trying to score more and assist more. But what is he? 20 years old? He has a great future ahead of him if he keeps doing what he is doing."

Musiala, 20, has popped up as one of the top young playmakers in the world in the last two seasons. He has scored 35 goals and provided 26 assists in 141 matches across all competitions for Bayern so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly prepared to splash as much as £87 million to sign the German in the future. They have been linked with the star since journalist Christian Falk reported about the interest.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush heaps praise on Mohamed Salah after recent achievement

Speaking to club media, Liverpool's all-time top-scorer Ian Rush lauded Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian's 200th Reds goal in a recent 2-1 league victory at Crystal Palace. He said:

"It's a huge achievement in itself to get to 200 goals. Not many do that, so first things first, congratulations on that! His impact has been phenomenal, and he's not only a quality footballer, but a fantastic role model for people in different parts of the world."

Salah, who arrived from AS Roma for close to £37 million in 2017, has bagged 200 goals and 87 assists in 327 games across all competitions for Liverpool so far. The 31-year-old forward is currently averaging a goal contribution at a fine rate of every 93 minutes for the Reds.

So far this campaign, the Egyptian has found the back of the net 14 times and laid out eight assists in 22 appearances for the Anfield outfit.