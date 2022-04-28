"He has been great" - Gary Lineker says reported Liverpool target is the breakthrough star of 2021-22 season 

Former Barcelona striker Gary Lineker has lavished praise on his former side's midfield maestro Gavi, who is reportedly being linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Barca youngster has had an impressive season at the Nou Camp, scoring three goals and contributing six goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He has been a key part of Xavi's transformation of the side, having made 28 appearances under the head coach so far.

The Blaugrana are desperate to keep hold of the youngster but Liverpool are showing an interest.

According to SPORT, the Catalan giants are prioritizing tying the 17-year-old down to a new deal, but the Reds' interest in the midfielder is intensifying.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Barca are looking to insert a £1 billion release clause in the player's new contract.

But Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the midfielder and is looking to lure him to Anfield.

Klopp isn't the only fan of the young Spaniard as Lineker has praised Gavi in an interview with FootballJoe. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker responded when asked if Gavi had been the breakout star of the season (via HITC):

“Well, if we say Pedri is already a star because he was playing in the Euros. Then I don’t disagree with that. I think that’s probably absolutely true. He has been superb."

Lineker then touched on the impressive performance Vinicius Jr has had at Real Madrid this season. However, he still believes the Liverpool target is the young star of the season, saying:

“You could probably also say Vinicius is some ways. Although, I know he has been around for a while. But he has had such a big improvement this season that you would have to possibly include him. So, I am going to agree with you there, he (Gavi) has been great.”

Gavi's extraordinary season at Barcelona proves Liverpool's interest is merited

Gavi (centre) has impressed on international duty

Gavi is the youngest Spanish debutant, having made his international debut at the age of 17 years and 62 days in 2021. He made his debut in Spain's 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final.

He has six international caps to his name. He is expected to be part of Luis Enrique's Spain squad that travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup later this year.

His impressive performances for club and country have been heralded by many. This includes his Spain boss who spoke highly of the qualities the teenager posseses.

Enrique told reporters (via ESPN):

"It's a pleasure to have a player with that quality and character with us. We can say that he's the national team's present, not [just] the future."

Liverpool are not the only top European heavyweight interested in the Barca youngster as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs.

One thing is for sure, Gavi will be one to watch for years to come with his reputation as one of Europe's finest midfielders growing.

