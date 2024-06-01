Chelsea have reportedly not given up on signing Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Blues scouted the striker extensively in the 2023/24 season and still remain interested.

As per journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea are aware of Arsenal's move to sign the RB Leipzig forward. He believes that the Blues will make a move as they see more in him than Victor Osimhen. He told GiveMeSport:

"We expected developments on this situation this week, and one of the key moments has arrived in that it has been reported Arsenal have turned the players head – to the extent that he is indeed willing to make the move. If that is the case, then it means he is on board with the understanding of how he would be used in the team, and that he would accept he is not guaranteed game time and will have to earn it."

Trending

He added:

"It's significant, but we have to consider there are other factors at play and he may well have intimated to other interested clubs that he is interested in their projects, too. It's a big step forward for Arsenal and Sesko but we're still not quite at the stage of being able to say this is definitely going to happen.

"I have continued to hear that Chelsea were lurking in the background on this player because he is a great opportunity at a good price-point, and could become their main Victor Osimhen back-up plan."

Benjamin Sesko has a €65 million release clause at RB Leipzig. Arsenal have begun with a £45 million bid, as per the Daily Mirror.

Arsenal and Chelsea target has ruled out Saudi move

Benjamin Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic spoke to Sportklub in April and revealed that two Saudi Pro League clubs were interested in signing the striker. However, the Slovenian has no plans to leave for the Middle East and wants to do well in Europe instead.

He said:

"There is interest from two clubs in the Saudi Arabian league, but there is no chance of him going there now: he will not leave Europe. There are Premier League and Serie A teams who want Sesko, yes… But RB Leipzig are also doing everything they can to keep the player with a very good proposal."

Apart from Chelsea and Arsenal, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also said to be interested in signing Benjamin Sesko this summer.