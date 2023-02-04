“He is the greatest soccer player” – Recalling how Tiger Woods snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while choosing between Lionel Messi, Pele and Maradona

Golf legend Tiger Woods' response while naming the best footballer among the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Pele, and Maradona has resurfaced.

Woods is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time and one of the most famous athletes in modern history. He is known for his appreciation of other sports and athletes.

The American was asked about his take on the GOAT debate in football and made it abundantly clear that he is a huge fan of Messi.

In his response, Woods snubbed Ronaldo's name completely and claimed that he regards the Argentine ace higher than the iconic duo of Pele and Diego Maradona. The American golfer hailed his ability with his left foot as ridiculous and applauded him as the greatest ever. Woods told the PGA Tour Espanol:

“You say Pele and Maradona, but I just still think that what Messi does with the ball is stupid. With that left foot of his, it’s made many a goalkeeper look bad. He is the greatest soccer player I have ever seen."

Messi vs. Ronaldo has been a debate that has divided opinion for a long time now. The two footballers have shared an iconic rivalry for over a decade and a half. The two have won a total of 12 Ballons d'Or between them, with Messi winning seven times.

The Argentine captain recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has enjoyed himself for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 23 games for the Ligue 1 giants across competitions.

The 37-year-old, meanwhile, joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr last month following the termination of his deal with Manchester United. He opened his account for the Saudi Pro League leaders on Friday (February 3) with a strike from the spot to secure his side a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh.

Roman Weidenfeller chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Germany international Roman Weidenfeller has made his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In an interview with KhelNow, he named the duo as the two best players he has had the opportunity to share the pitch with.

However, the German has picked the Argentine ahead of the Portuguese to the fact that the former has now won everything he possibly could. He said:

“Very obvious, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo (best players I shared the pitch with). Maybe now Lionel Messi, as he has won everything you can win in football (after the World Cup 2022 win).”

While the Portuguese has won numerous trophies for club and country, he failed to win the FIFA World Cup in his illustrious career.

Poll : 0 votes