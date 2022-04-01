"He is happy in Argentina and it shows"- Sergio Aguero says PSG fans booing makes Lionel Messi 'feel bad' 

Sergio Aguero has given an insight into the reasons behind Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG and his success with the Argentina national team.

Aguero thinks Messi feels bad due to criticism from PSG fans in recent weeks, but is able to perform for his country because he has the support of the Argentine public.

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Barcelona last summer. He has endured a difficult start to life in the French capital.

The forward was booed by the French club's fans during their 3-0 victory over Bordeaux. It came after he produced a disappointing performance in PSG's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid the second leg of their round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 giants fans blamed were left infuriated by Lionel Messi's sub-par performances in both legs against Los Blancos. The former Barcelona star, however, produced an impressive performance for Argentina in their 3-0 victory over Venezuela last weekend.

Aguero believes the 34-year-old is able to perform for his country because 'he is happy in Argentina'.

"For a player, when your own fans whistle at you, it makes you feel bad. The support of the people is fundamental. Leo has experience, football is like that. He already experienced it in Argentina some time ago. But today he knows that we are with him and the Argentine public loves him," Sergio Aguero told TNT Sports.

The former Manchester City forward added:

"Those who cracked him up before are surely sorry. In Paris he will have to continue mental giving his best, the public can change at any time. One day I will go to the field and I'm going to give a couple of whistles to Paris so they stop whistling, heh."

The Argentine has scored just two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. He has, however, provided 11 assists in the French league. The forward has at times looked a shadow of his former self during his time with the French giants.

Lionel Messi could seek a move away from PSG this summer

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi could seek a move away from PSG this summer after just one season with the club. Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to get the best out of the Argentine forward. The club are also keen to keep hold of talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 club could therefore part ways with either Neymar or Lionel Messi this summer to reduce their wage bill. It will free up the funds required to table a mammoth contract offer to Mbappe.

The 34-year-old was linked with a return to Barcelona, but the Spanish club's president Joan Laporta has ruled out a move for the La Masia product as per Forbes.

A move to the MLS could be on the cards for the PSG star. According to Sky Sports, Inter Miami are keen to sign him within the next two years.

