"He hasn’t been given anything" - Former Chelsea star's emotional quotes on Enzo Fernandez resurface after Argentine's debut for the club

Former Chelsea attacker Hernan Crespo's old comments on new Blues signing Enzo Fernandez have resurfaced following the Argentina international's debut for the Premier League giants.

Fernandez completed a deadline-day move to Chelsea in a bumper €121 million deal from Benfica, making him the costliest signing in British transfer history. The midfielder made his Blues debut in a Premier League encounter against Fulham on Friday, February 3.

Crespo's comments resurfaced after the 22-year-old's first outing for Chelsea. The former Argentina attacker managed Fernandez during his time with Argentine club Defensa y Justicia. The duo led the club to the Copa Sudamericana title.

37 @p46 Enzo Fernández vs. Fulham



Enzo Fernández vs. Fulhamhttps://t.co/VXmyHRYrYo

The 47-year-old gave the following statements after Fernandez's goal against Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. He said (via The Sun):

"[I'm emotional] Because I know Enzo. There are things that mark you and justify the work I do today. To give 0.1 per cent of what is happening, because the rest is all his... everything. Everything that we were sharing."

He further added, while also talking about the midfielder's father:

"The dad makes me emotional. Enzo makes me emotional. Because I know the work of a lot of them. It's nice, you can see [what can happen] from humility, from work, from seriousness.

"He had to make a great comeback, because it's not easy to leave the River juniors and say; 'Well, it doesn't matter, I'll go to Defensa [y Justicia] and try to earn a place at Defensa.'

"Because he hasn't been given anything, but always [he earned it], with force, always serious, always educated. Today, at the very least, one lives from the reflection of his players.

"And when these beautiful things happen, and especially when it has to do with the Argentine team, it's emotional. Emotional."

Chelsea make record eight signings in winter transfer window, including Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea spent nearly €330 million in the winter window to complete eight signings, including Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix's acquisitions. While Felix joined on a six-month-long loan from Atletico Madrid, the remaining seven signings were all permanent.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea’s January transfer window..



- Joao Felix

- Mykhailo Mudryk

- Benoît Badiashile

- Andrey Santos

- David Datro Fofana

- Malo Gusto

- Noni Madueke

- Enzo Fernandez



You’ll never see a January window like this ever again. Wow. Chelsea’s January transfer window.. - Joao Felix - Mykhailo Mudryk- Benoît Badiashile- Andrey Santos- David Datro Fofana- Malo Gusto- Noni Madueke- Enzo Fernandez You’ll never see a January window like this ever again. Wow.

Apart from the Portuguese and Fernandez, the Blues onboarded Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk after beating stiff competition from Arsenal. Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana are the other six players who have been signed.

Poll : 0 votes