"He hasn’t really been given the nod”- Andy Townsend feels it's 'weird' that Chelsea man hasn't played more often

Football expert Andy Townsend finds it weird that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has not utilized forward Romelu Lukaku more often this season.

Townsend stated that it's strange Lukaku has not featured for Chelsea even though he has returned from his recent injuries. Speaking to talkSPORT (via the Chelsea Chronicle), the 58-year-old pundit said:

"It’s been weird what’s happening with Lukaku. It’s been a strange one that. His season was disrupted with injury, and then having been in and around it for a few weeks, he hasn’t really been given the nod."

Lukaku was Chelsea's marquee signing in the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old forward joined the European champions from Inter Milan for a fee of £97.5 million. Despite his proven track record of scoring goals, Lukaku has struggled to find form whilst at Chelsea.

The Belgian's time with the Blues has been hindered by injuries and being infected by COVID-19. Lukaku sustained an ankle injury earlier this season. Following his recovery, he was gradually brought back into first-team action having started his last four matches off the bench. However, the Belgian forward was then infected with the Coronavirus.

He has also struggled to find goals on a consistent basis. The 28-year-old forward has scored just five goals in 15 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions. Lukaku has not netted for the Blues in the league since scoring a brace against Aston Villa back in September.

Despite missing their main striker, Chelsea did find goals from other positions on the pitch. The likes of Mason Mount, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech have all chipped in with crucial goals.

It is worth noting that Lukaku has returned to Chelsea training for their Boxing Day fixture against Aston Villa.

Chelsea need all their firepower to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Romelu Lukaku's return will be welcome news for Chelsea as they will require all the firepower they can get to return to winning ways in the Premier League. The Blues have drawn two consecutive games against Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chelsea were leading the Premier League title race only a month ago. However, a few disappointing results have seen them drop behind the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea are currently six points behind Pep Guardiola's side, who lead the league, and three points behind Jurgen Klopp's Reds in second.

The Blues will enter their Boxing Day fixture against Aston Villa with confidence following their 2-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

