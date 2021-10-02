"He helped me become a better manager" - Pep Guardiola praises Jurgen Klopp ahead of crucial Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has helped him become a better manager. The Manchester City tactician is set to face his old foe once again at Anfield on Sunday.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, Guardiola exclaimed that his rivalry with Klopp had pushed him to prove and elevate himself. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Guardiola said:

"He helped me. His teams and Jurgen helped me become a better manager. He put me on another level, to think about it and prove myself to be a better manager and try to beat them."

Guardiola believes the rivalry has benefitted both managers to stay at the top of their individual game. The Spanish boss added:

"This is the reason why we're still in this business. Some managers make a challenge to make you step forward. We did it in Germany when we tried to face each other."

Guardiola added that despite having different styles of play, both Manchester City and Liverpool have the same objective - to score more goals. He thinks this approach has helped make the matches between the two teams challenging and interesting. The Spaniard explained:

"Here in England we are many years together, in many competitions and we face many times, sometimes we win sometimes lose, but it’s nice because both teams have the same idea - score goals."

Guardiola also paid homage to Liverpool's home ground - Anfield. It is one of the most difficult places to visit, something the Manchester City boss is well aware of. He said:

"I’m very pleased Anfield is full again and we can go there to play a game. It’s nice that the people are back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere there. Hopefully we can handle it in a good way. I’m pretty sure the players would prefer to play with fans at Anfield than without. Everything is more alive, it’s more difficult."

Guardiola added:

"I don’t know the reasons why we didn’t win at Anfield over the 18 years. Over my five years, it was because they are an exceptional team. The crowd helps of course. It’s about the quality of the opponent. When you don’t win, it’s because they are so good."

Manchester City are in a mixed run of form

Also Read

Pep Guardiola's played the perfect game last weekend to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However, they were beaten 2-0 by Paris-Saint Germain in a midweek Champions League clash.

A win over Liverpool at Anfield will take Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far