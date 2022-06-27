“He is highly rated by Tuchel” – Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea could launch move for 27-year-old Manchester City star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is "highly rated" by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are currently on the lookout for a centre-back to bolster their squad this summer. They have already lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid on a free transfer, with Andreas Christensen set to sign for Barcelona on a Bosman move as well.

This leaves Tuchel with only Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr as specialist central defenders. They also have Cesar Azpilicueta, but he too has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp as per Sport (via football.london).

Consequently, Chelsea have been linked with multiple defenders this summer. Italian journalist Romano has reported that they are primarily targeting Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, and Ake.

The 27-year-old Manchester City man is said to be viewed positively by Tuchel. It is also worth noting that the Blues' new owner Todd Boehly is set to take the German tactician's inputs on transfers this summer.

On this, Romano wrote in his column for CaughtOffside:

"Todd Boehly will listen to Thomas Tuchel’s ideas this summer. The plan is to reinforce the team and this is being worked on."

He continued:

"Matthijs de Ligt is a priority for the defence, but the Blues are waiting to see if Juventus will extend his contract or not; keep an eye also on Nathan Ake because he is highly rated by Tuchel."

Romano concluded by discussing the links between the Premier League giants and Kounde:

"As for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, following the departure of Marina Granovskaia, there have been no new contacts yet, but he has always been on the Chelsea list: Sevilla want €65m fee."

Nathan Ake was on Chelsea's books between 2011 and 2017

Ake initially joined Chelsea's U18 side from Feyenoord's U17 outfit back in 2011 before making it into their first team in 2013. However, he played only five matches for the Blues from then until 2015, when he joined Reading on loan until the end of the 2014-15 season.

Upon returning to Stamford Bridge, Ake was sent out on loan once again to Watford for the 2015-16 campaign. He joined AFC Bournemouth on loan the following summer before signing permanently for the Cherries in the summer of 2017.

Overall, Ake made 17 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, laying out two assists. The Dutchman has since proven his abilities at a top club, lifting successive Premier League titles with Manchester City having joined them in 2020.

